The International Organization for Migration revealed today (Wednesday) that approximately 82,000 people have been displaced from the city of El Fasher and its surroundings in North Darfur, western Sudan, since October 26th.



The "International Migration" stated in a statement that as of November 4th, estimates tracking displacement indicate that 81,817 people have been displaced from the city of El Fasher and the surrounding villages since October 26, 2025, noting that these figures are preliminary and subject to change due to ongoing insecurity and rapidly evolving displacement dynamics.



Insecurity Hinders Mobility



The organization pointed out that most of the displaced people are still within the locality (district) of El Fasher, while fewer have fled to the localities of Kabkabiya, Malit, Kutum, and Tawila in North Darfur.



It added that fewer numbers have been recorded in other states of Sudan, including the locality of Kosti in White Nile State, the locality of Ghabish in West Kordofan (south), the localities of Central Jebel Marra and North Jebel Marra in Central Darfur, the localities of West Geneina and Kalibas in West Darfur, the locality of Shaeria in East Darfur, and the localities of East Jebel and Unity in South Darfur (west), indicating that field teams reported severe insecurity along the roads, hindering mobility.



The organization confirmed that the situation remains tense and volatile with ongoing insecurity and continuous population movement.



The Rapid Support Forces control El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, while violations against civilians have increased according to local and international institutions.



Hemeti Acknowledges the Crime



Last Wednesday, the leader of the "Rapid Support Forces," Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemeti), acknowledged that there have been abuses by his forces in El Fasher, announcing the formation of investigation committees.



For its part, the "Sudan Doctors Network" warned today of the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the displacement camps north of El Fasher, due to the increasing number of displaced people coming from the city.



The network stated that it is following with great concern the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Longa and Kurma camps, which are witnessing a continuous increase in the number of displaced people coming from El Fasher, as their number has exceeded 36,000 displaced individuals in recent days, according to local statistics.



Diseases Devastate the Displaced



It indicated that a number of injured individuals from El Fasher arrived yesterday (Tuesday) at the Kurma camp in critical condition due to severe injuries, amid a near-total lack of medical services and a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies, noting that the rates of acute malnutrition among children and pregnant women are escalating alarmingly.



The network emphasized, stating: In light of the significant overcrowding in the camps, several displaced individuals are sleeping in the open without shelter or protection after organizations failed to provide tents and temporary housing, exposing them to the risk of infectious diseases, while their suffering is increasing due to the urgent need for clean drinking water, explaining the continued flow of displaced people from El Fasher to the Kurma and Longa camps, which are considered shelters for those fleeing the hell of El Fasher, further increasing pressure on limited services and exacerbating the suffering of the displaced, necessitating urgent intervention to expand capacity and provide basic needs.



The medical network concluded by stating that "despite the limited efforts made by some organizations, most of the aid does not reach those in need due to repeated looting of relief supplies, which has severely exacerbated the humanitarian crisis."