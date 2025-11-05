كشفت منظمة الهجرة الدولية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، عن نزوح نحو 82 ألف شخص من مدينة الفاشر ومحيطها بولاية شمال دارفور غرب السودان منذ 26 أكتوبر الماضي.


وقالت «الهجرة الدولية» في بيان، إنه حتى 4 نوفمبر الجاري تشير تقديرات تتبّع النزوح إلى نزوح 81,817 شخصاً من مدينة الفاشر والقرى المحيطة بها منذ 26 أكتوبر 2025، موضحة أن هذه الأرقام أولية وعرضة للتغيير بسبب انعدام الأمن المستمر وتطور ديناميكيات النزوح بسرعة.


انعدام الأمن يعيق حركة التنقل


وأشارت المنظمة إلى أن معظم النازحين لا يزالون داخل محلية (محافظة) الفاشر، بينما نزح عدد أقل إلى محليات كبكابية، ومليط، وكتم، وطويلة في شمال دارفور.


وأضافت: كما سجلت أعداد أقل في ولايات أخرى من السودان، بما في ذلك محلية كوستي بولاية النيل الأبيض، ومحلية غبيش بغرب كردفان (جنوبا)، ومحليتا وسط جبل مرة وشمال جبل مرة بوسط دارفور، ومحليتا غرب الجنينة وكلبس بغرب دارفور، ومحلية شعيرية بشرق دارفور، ومحليتا شرق جبل والوحدة بجنوب دارفور (غربا)، مبينة أن الفرق الميدانية أفادت بانعدام الأمن الشديد على طول الطرق، مما يعيق حركة التنقل.


وأكدت المنظمة أن الوضع لا يزال متوتراً ومتقلباً مع استمرار انعدام الأمن وحركة السكان المتواصلة.


وتسيطر قوات الدعم السريع على الفاشر، عاصمة ولاية شمال دارفور، فيما تزايدت الانتهاكات بحق المدنيين وفق مؤسسات محلية ودولية.


حميدتي يقر بالجريمة


وأقر قائد «الدعم السريع»، محمد حمدان دقلو (حميدتي) الأربعاء الماضي بحدوث تجاوزات من قواته في الفاشر، معلناً تشكيل لجان تحقيق. سودانيون يفرون من الحرب.


بدورها، حذرت «شبكة أطباء السودان»، اليوم، من تدهور الأوضاع الإنسانية في مخيمات النزوح شمال مدينة الفاشر، نتيجة لتزايد أعداد النازحين القادمين من المدينة.


وقالت الشبكة إنها تتابع بقلق بالغ الأوضاع الإنسانية المتدهورة في مخيمات طويلة وكورما وقولو، التي تشهد تزايداً مستمراً في أعداد النازحين القادمين من الفاشر، إذ تجاوز عددهم 36 ألف نازح خلال الأيام الماضية، وفقاً لإحصائيات محلية.


الأمراض تفتك بالنازحين


وأشارت إلى أن عدداً من المصابين من مدينة الفاشر وصلوا أمس (الثلاثاء) إلى مخيم قولو وهم في أوضاع حرجة جراء إصابات بالغة، وسط انعدام شبه تام للخدمات الطبية ونقص حاد في الأدوية والمستلزمات العلاجية، لافتة إلى أن معدلات سوء التغذية الحاد بين الأطفال والنساء الحوامل تتفاقم بصورة مقلقة.


وشددت الشبكة بالقول: في ظل التكدس الكبير داخل المخيمات، يفترش عدد من النازحين العراء بلا مأوى أو حماية بعد عجز المنظمات عن توفير الخيام والمساكن المؤقتة، ما يعرّضهم لخطر الأمراض المعدية، كما تتزايد معاناتهم بسبب الحاجة الماسة إلى مياه شرب نظيفة، موضحة استمرار تدفق النازحين من الفاشر إلى مخيمات قولو وكورما وطويلة، التي تُعدّ معسكرات لاستقبال الفارين من جحيم الفاشر، ما يزيد من الضغط على الخدمات المحدودة ويضاعف معاناة النازحين، ويستدعي تدخلاً عاجلاً لتوسيع القدرة الاستيعابية وتوفير الاحتياجات الأساسية.


واختتمت الشبكة الطبية قائلةً إنه «رغم الجهود المحدودة التي تبذلها بعض المنظمات، فإن معظم المساعدات لا تصل إلى مستحقيها بسبب عمليات نهب متكررة للإغاثة، ما فاقم الأزمة الإنسانية بشكل خطير».