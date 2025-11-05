عزا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أسباب خسارة حزبه لانتخابات أمس إلى الإغلاق الحكومي، داعياً إلى ضرورة إنهائه فوراً.


وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع عدد من المشرعين الجمهوريين، أنه سيعمل على تغيير نظام الانتخابات، معتبراً أن فيه عيوباً كثيرة.


وقال ترمب الذي كان في اجتماع لبحث جهود إنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الأطول في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة مع المشرعين الجمهوريين: الأمريكيون بدوا وكأنهم يحمّلون الجمهوريين المسؤولية بشكل أكبر في الإغلاق الحكومي، مشيراً إلى أنه سيبحث لاحقاً بشكل أعمق سبب هذه الخسارة في الانتخابات.


خسائر الإغلاق الحكومي


وأشار ترمب إلى أن الإغلاق الحكومي المستمر يؤثر في سوق الأسهم، وكذلك في شركات الطيران، ومساعدات الغذاء المقدمة للأمريكيين من ذوي الدخل المحدود، مجدداً دعوته إلى إنهاء العمل بـ«آلية التعطيل»، رغم معارضة قيادات جمهورية لهذه الدعوة في وقت سابق.


واتهم ترمب الديمقراطيين، بأنهم يدمرون بلاده، ويتصرفون بشكل انتحاري، مشدداً بالقول: الديمقراطيون «غير مهتمين إطلاقاً بإعادة فتح الحكومة».


وجدد ترمب تأكيده على أن الإغلاق الحكومي كان عاملًا أساسياً في نتائج الانتخابات البلدية الأخيرة، معلناً رفضه لاستمرار في التصويت المبكر عبر البريد.


ولفت إلى أن التصويت على البريد يسمح بالتزوير والفساد وأنّ إدارته ستعمل على إنهائه.


الإغلاق الحكومي الأطول


دخل الإغلاق الحكومي في الولايات المتحدة اليوم الأربعاء يومه السادس والثلاثين ليسجل رقماً قياسياً جديداً غير مسبوق في تاريخ البلاد بعد أن كان أطول فترة إغلاق سابقة 35 يوماً، فيما حسم الديمقراطيون أولى المعارك الانتخابية في ولاية ترمب الثانية، بعد حملات انتخابية تركزت على مناهضة الرئيس الأمريكي، قبل عام من انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة في نوفمبر 2026.


وحصد زهران ممداني، الديمقراطي الاشتراكي، البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً، منصب عمدة مدينة نيويورك، في انتصار تاريخي تفوق فيه على الحاكم الديمقراطي السابق أندرو كومو، والذي حظي بدعم ترمب، ليصبح ممداني، أول مسلم، وأصغر من تولى هذا المنصب في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة.