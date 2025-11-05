U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the loss of his party in yesterday's elections to the government shutdown, calling for its immediate end.



During a press conference with several Republican lawmakers, the U.S. President explained that he would work on changing the electoral system, considering it has many flaws.



Trump, who was in a meeting discussing efforts to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history with Republican lawmakers, stated: "Americans seemed to be placing more blame on Republicans for the government shutdown," noting that he would later look deeper into the reasons for this electoral loss.



Consequences of the Government Shutdown



Trump pointed out that the ongoing government shutdown is affecting the stock market, as well as airlines and food assistance provided to low-income Americans, reiterating his call to end the "disruption mechanism," despite opposition from Republican leaders to this call earlier.



He accused the Democrats of destroying his country and acting in a self-destructive manner, emphasizing: "Democrats are not at all interested in reopening the government."



Trump reiterated that the government shutdown was a key factor in the results of the recent municipal elections, announcing his rejection of continued early voting by mail.



He noted that mail-in voting allows for fraud and corruption, and that his administration would work to end it.



The Longest Government Shutdown



The government shutdown in the United States entered its thirty-sixth day on Wednesday, setting a new unprecedented record in the country's history after the previous longest shutdown lasted 35 days. Meanwhile, Democrats secured their first electoral battles in Trump's second state, following election campaigns focused on opposing the U.S. President, a year ahead of the midterm elections scheduled for November 2026.



Democratic socialist Zahran Mamdani, 34 years old, won the position of Mayor of New York City in a historic victory over former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had Trump’s support, making Mamdani the first Muslim and the youngest to hold this position in U.S. history.