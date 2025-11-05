عزا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، اليوم (الأربعاء)، أسباب خسارة حزبه لانتخابات أمس إلى الإغلاق الحكومي، داعياً إلى ضرورة إنهائه فوراً.
وأوضح الرئيس الأمريكي خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع عدد من المشرعين الجمهوريين، أنه سيعمل على تغيير نظام الانتخابات، معتبراً أن فيه عيوباً كثيرة.
وقال ترمب الذي كان في اجتماع لبحث جهود إنهاء الإغلاق الحكومي الأطول في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة مع المشرعين الجمهوريين: الأمريكيون بدوا وكأنهم يحمّلون الجمهوريين المسؤولية بشكل أكبر في الإغلاق الحكومي، مشيراً إلى أنه سيبحث لاحقاً بشكل أعمق سبب هذه الخسارة في الانتخابات.
خسائر الإغلاق الحكومي
وأشار ترمب إلى أن الإغلاق الحكومي المستمر يؤثر في سوق الأسهم، وكذلك في شركات الطيران، ومساعدات الغذاء المقدمة للأمريكيين من ذوي الدخل المحدود، مجدداً دعوته إلى إنهاء العمل بـ«آلية التعطيل»، رغم معارضة قيادات جمهورية لهذه الدعوة في وقت سابق.
واتهم ترمب الديمقراطيين، بأنهم يدمرون بلاده، ويتصرفون بشكل انتحاري، مشدداً بالقول: الديمقراطيون «غير مهتمين إطلاقاً بإعادة فتح الحكومة».
وجدد ترمب تأكيده على أن الإغلاق الحكومي كان عاملًا أساسياً في نتائج الانتخابات البلدية الأخيرة، معلناً رفضه لاستمرار في التصويت المبكر عبر البريد.
ولفت إلى أن التصويت على البريد يسمح بالتزوير والفساد وأنّ إدارته ستعمل على إنهائه.
الإغلاق الحكومي الأطول
دخل الإغلاق الحكومي في الولايات المتحدة اليوم الأربعاء يومه السادس والثلاثين ليسجل رقماً قياسياً جديداً غير مسبوق في تاريخ البلاد بعد أن كان أطول فترة إغلاق سابقة 35 يوماً، فيما حسم الديمقراطيون أولى المعارك الانتخابية في ولاية ترمب الثانية، بعد حملات انتخابية تركزت على مناهضة الرئيس الأمريكي، قبل عام من انتخابات التجديد النصفي المقررة في نوفمبر 2026.
وحصد زهران ممداني، الديمقراطي الاشتراكي، البالغ من العمر 34 عاماً، منصب عمدة مدينة نيويورك، في انتصار تاريخي تفوق فيه على الحاكم الديمقراطي السابق أندرو كومو، والذي حظي بدعم ترمب، ليصبح ممداني، أول مسلم، وأصغر من تولى هذا المنصب في تاريخ الولايات المتحدة.
U.S. President Donald Trump attributed the loss of his party in yesterday's elections to the government shutdown, calling for its immediate end.
During a press conference with several Republican lawmakers, the U.S. President explained that he would work on changing the electoral system, considering it has many flaws.
Trump, who was in a meeting discussing efforts to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history with Republican lawmakers, stated: "Americans seemed to be placing more blame on Republicans for the government shutdown," noting that he would later look deeper into the reasons for this electoral loss.
Consequences of the Government Shutdown
Trump pointed out that the ongoing government shutdown is affecting the stock market, as well as airlines and food assistance provided to low-income Americans, reiterating his call to end the "disruption mechanism," despite opposition from Republican leaders to this call earlier.
He accused the Democrats of destroying his country and acting in a self-destructive manner, emphasizing: "Democrats are not at all interested in reopening the government."
Trump reiterated that the government shutdown was a key factor in the results of the recent municipal elections, announcing his rejection of continued early voting by mail.
He noted that mail-in voting allows for fraud and corruption, and that his administration would work to end it.
The Longest Government Shutdown
The government shutdown in the United States entered its thirty-sixth day on Wednesday, setting a new unprecedented record in the country's history after the previous longest shutdown lasted 35 days. Meanwhile, Democrats secured their first electoral battles in Trump's second state, following election campaigns focused on opposing the U.S. President, a year ahead of the midterm elections scheduled for November 2026.
Democratic socialist Zahran Mamdani, 34 years old, won the position of Mayor of New York City in a historic victory over former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo, who had Trump’s support, making Mamdani the first Muslim and the youngest to hold this position in U.S. history.