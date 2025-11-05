بعد سقوط الفاشر عاصمة شمال دارفور وسيطرة قوات الدعم السريع عليها، تتجه الأنظار إلى مدينة الأبيض عاصمة شمال كردفان، إذ قُتل نحو 40 شخصاً وأصيب آخرون في هجوم على تجمع عزاء، بحسب ما أفاد مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية، اليوم (الأربعاء).
ولم يحدد المكتب الجهة التي تقف وراء الهجوم، في وقت تشتد المعارك بين الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع في مدن كردفان، محذراً من أن «الوضع الأمني في منطقة كردفان مستمر في التدهور».
عين على ولاية شمال كردفان
ميدانياً، وبعد السيطرة على الفاشر تكون ولاية شمال دارفور بنسبة 80% بيد الدعم السريع باستثناء محليات كرنوي وأمبرو والطينة الواقعة أقصى شمال الولاية في الحدود مع دولة تشاد ومناطق سيطرة عبدالواحد محمد النور، مثل منطقة طويلة بجبل مرة التي تبعد نحو 65 كلم شمال غرب الفاشر.
وتركز قوات الدعم السريع على ولاية شمال كردفان، خصوصاً مدينة الأبيض بعد أن سيطرت على مدينة بارا ثاني أكبر المدن، التي تبعد عن مدينة الأبيض نحو 40 كلم.
فيما تواصل قوات الجيش السوداني التقدم نحو الأبيض منعاً لسقوطها في قبضة الدعم السريع، الذي سيطر على منطقة كازقيل جنوب المدينة وتحديداً على الطريق البري الذي يبعد 45 كلم.
وأكدت مصادر عسكرية سودانية، شن غارات على مواقع للدعم السريع في أبو زبد غرب كردفان، والدفع بتعزيزات من النيل الأبيض لشمال كردفان.
وأفاد عضو مجلس السيادة ومساعد قائد الجيش السوداني ياسر العطا،
بأن قوات الجيش قادرة على التصدي لقوات الدعم السريع، خصوصاً في كردفان ودارفور.
نزوح وظروف صعبة
دخلت مدينة الفاشر يومها الحادي عشر تحت سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع. واضطر آلاف المدنيين بينهم نساء وأطفال وكبار سن للبقاء داخل المدينة دون غذاء كافٍ ومأوى وخدمات أساسية.
وكشفت مصادر وشهود عيان أن المنظمات الدولية العاملة في الحقل الإنساني لم تتمكن من دخول المدينة وتقديم المساعدات للمتضررين.
وفي منطقة طويلة القريبة من الفاشر تواجه آلاف الأسر الفارة ظروفاً صعبة داخل المنطقة التي تحولت لمخيمات نزوح في ظل ضعف في مستوى الإعانات المقدمة للنازحين مع استمرار موجات النزوح المتدفقة من قرى وبلدات محيطة بمدينة الفاشر.
أما في ولايتي شمال وغرب كردفان، فإن نوعاً من الهدوء الحذر يخيم على محور العمليات العسكرية بعد ضربات جوية وجهها طيران الجيش لقوات الدعم السريع.
وتظل مدينة بارا بولاية شمال كردفان الحلقة الأضعف بعد معلومات موثقة تؤكد سوء الأوضاع داخل المدينة التي تسيطر عليها قوات الدعم السريع مع انتشار عشرات الجثث في المنازل والطرقات دون السماح بدفنها من قبل الدعم السريع.
دعوة للتعبئة العامة
واعتبرت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» للأنباء، أن الجيش السوداني رفض المقترح الأمريكي لوقف إطلاق النار، بعد اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الدفاع ترأسه، أمس الثلاثاء، قائد القوات المسلحة عبدالفتاح البرهان لمناقشة الوضع الأمني في البلاد.
وأعرب مجلس الدفاع السوداني في بيان عن امتنانه لحكومة الولايات المتحدة على جهودها لإنهاء الصراع. وأضاف البيان أن المجلس قرر حشد الشعب السوداني لدعم القوات المسلحة للقضاء على المليشيات المتمردة ضمن إطار التعبئة العامة وجهود الدولة لإنهاء هذا التمرد.
After the fall of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and the takeover by the Rapid Support Forces, attention is now turning to the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, where around 40 people were killed and others injured in an attack on a mourning gathering, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, today (Wednesday).
The office did not specify the party behind the attack, as fighting intensifies between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in Kordofan cities, warning that "the security situation in the Kordofan region continues to deteriorate."
Focus on North Kordofan
On the ground, after the takeover of El Fasher, the North Darfur state is now 80% under the control of the Rapid Support Forces, except for the localities of Karnoi, Ambru, and Al-Tina located in the far north of the state on the border with Chad and areas controlled by Abdul Wahid Mohamed Noor, such as the Tula area in Jebel Marra, which is about 65 km northwest of El Fasher.
The Rapid Support Forces are focusing on North Kordofan, particularly the city of Al-Obeid, after taking control of the city of Bara, the second largest city, which is about 40 km from Al-Obeid.
Meanwhile, the Sudanese army continues to advance towards Al-Obeid to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces, which have taken control of the Kazgail area south of the city, specifically on the land route that is 45 km away.
Sudanese military sources confirmed airstrikes on Rapid Support Forces positions in Abu Zabad in West Kordofan and the deployment of reinforcements from White Nile to North Kordofan.
A member of the Sovereignty Council and assistant to the commander of the Sudanese army, Yasser Al-Atta,
stated that the army forces are capable of confronting the Rapid Support Forces, especially in Kordofan and Darfur.
Displacement and Difficult Conditions
The city of El Fasher has entered its eleventh day under the control of the Rapid Support Forces. Thousands of civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, have been forced to remain inside the city without sufficient food, shelter, or basic services.
Sources and eyewitnesses revealed that international organizations working in the humanitarian field have been unable to enter the city and provide assistance to those affected.
In the Tula area near El Fasher, thousands of displaced families are facing difficult conditions in the region, which has turned into displacement camps amid a lack of adequate aid for the displaced, with continued waves of displacement flowing from surrounding villages and towns.
In the states of North and West Kordofan, a kind of cautious calm prevails over the military operations axis after airstrikes directed by the army against the Rapid Support Forces.
The city of Bara in North Kordofan remains the weakest link after documented information confirms the dire conditions inside the city controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, with dozens of corpses scattered in homes and streets without allowing their burial by the Rapid Support Forces.
Call for General Mobilization
The Bloomberg news agency reported that the Sudanese army rejected the American proposal for a ceasefire after an emergency meeting of the Defense Council chaired yesterday, Tuesday, by the commander of the armed forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to discuss the security situation in the country.
The Sudanese Defense Council expressed its gratitude to the United States government for its efforts to end the conflict in a statement. The statement added that the council decided to mobilize the Sudanese people to support the armed forces in eliminating the rebel militias within the framework of general mobilization and the state's efforts to end this rebellion.