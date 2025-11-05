بعد سقوط الفاشر عاصمة شمال دارفور وسيطرة قوات الدعم السريع عليها، تتجه الأنظار إلى مدينة الأبيض عاصمة شمال كردفان، إذ قُتل نحو 40 شخصاً وأصيب آخرون في هجوم على تجمع عزاء، بحسب ما أفاد مكتب الأمم المتحدة لتنسيق الشؤون الإنسانية، اليوم (الأربعاء).


ولم يحدد المكتب الجهة التي تقف وراء الهجوم، في وقت تشتد المعارك بين الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع في مدن كردفان، محذراً من أن «الوضع الأمني في منطقة كردفان مستمر في التدهور».


عين على ولاية شمال كردفان


ميدانياً، وبعد السيطرة على الفاشر تكون ولاية شمال دارفور بنسبة 80% بيد الدعم السريع باستثناء محليات كرنوي وأمبرو والطينة الواقعة أقصى شمال الولاية في الحدود مع دولة تشاد ومناطق سيطرة عبدالواحد محمد النور، مثل منطقة طويلة بجبل مرة التي تبعد نحو 65 كلم شمال غرب الفاشر.


وتركز قوات الدعم السريع على ولاية شمال كردفان، خصوصاً مدينة الأبيض بعد أن سيطرت على مدينة بارا ثاني أكبر المدن، التي تبعد عن مدينة الأبيض نحو 40 كلم.


فيما تواصل قوات الجيش السوداني التقدم نحو الأبيض منعاً لسقوطها في قبضة الدعم السريع، الذي سيطر على منطقة كازقيل جنوب المدينة وتحديداً على الطريق البري الذي يبعد 45 كلم.


وأكدت مصادر عسكرية سودانية، شن غارات على مواقع للدعم السريع في أبو زبد غرب كردفان، والدفع بتعزيزات من النيل الأبيض لشمال كردفان.


وأفاد عضو مجلس السيادة ومساعد قائد الجيش السوداني ياسر العطا،


بأن قوات الجيش قادرة على التصدي لقوات الدعم السريع، خصوصاً في كردفان ودارفور.


نزوح وظروف صعبة


دخلت مدينة الفاشر يومها الحادي عشر تحت سيطرة قوات الدعم السريع. واضطر آلاف المدنيين بينهم نساء وأطفال وكبار سن للبقاء داخل المدينة دون غذاء كافٍ ومأوى وخدمات أساسية.


وكشفت مصادر وشهود عيان أن المنظمات الدولية العاملة في الحقل الإنساني لم تتمكن من دخول المدينة وتقديم المساعدات للمتضررين.


وفي منطقة طويلة القريبة من الفاشر تواجه آلاف الأسر الفارة ظروفاً صعبة داخل المنطقة التي تحولت لمخيمات نزوح في ظل ضعف في مستوى الإعانات المقدمة للنازحين مع استمرار موجات النزوح المتدفقة من قرى وبلدات محيطة بمدينة الفاشر.


أما في ولايتي شمال وغرب كردفان، فإن نوعاً من الهدوء الحذر يخيم على محور العمليات العسكرية بعد ضربات جوية وجهها طيران الجيش لقوات الدعم السريع.


وتظل مدينة بارا بولاية شمال كردفان الحلقة الأضعف بعد معلومات موثقة تؤكد سوء الأوضاع داخل المدينة التي تسيطر عليها قوات الدعم السريع مع انتشار عشرات الجثث في المنازل والطرقات دون السماح بدفنها من قبل الدعم السريع.

سودانيون استجابوا لدعوة التعبئة التي أطلقها الجيش .


دعوة للتعبئة العامة


واعتبرت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» للأنباء، أن الجيش السوداني رفض المقترح الأمريكي لوقف إطلاق النار، بعد اجتماع طارئ لمجلس الدفاع ترأسه، أمس الثلاثاء، قائد القوات المسلحة عبدالفتاح البرهان لمناقشة الوضع الأمني في البلاد.


وأعرب مجلس الدفاع السوداني في بيان عن امتنانه لحكومة الولايات المتحدة على جهودها لإنهاء الصراع. وأضاف البيان أن المجلس قرر حشد الشعب السوداني لدعم القوات المسلحة للقضاء على المليشيات المتمردة ضمن إطار التعبئة العامة وجهود الدولة لإنهاء هذا التمرد.