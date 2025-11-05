After the fall of El Fasher, the capital of North Darfur, and the takeover by the Rapid Support Forces, attention is now turning to the city of Al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, where around 40 people were killed and others injured in an attack on a mourning gathering, according to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, today (Wednesday).



The office did not specify the party behind the attack, as fighting intensifies between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces in Kordofan cities, warning that "the security situation in the Kordofan region continues to deteriorate."



Focus on North Kordofan



On the ground, after the takeover of El Fasher, the North Darfur state is now 80% under the control of the Rapid Support Forces, except for the localities of Karnoi, Ambru, and Al-Tina located in the far north of the state on the border with Chad and areas controlled by Abdul Wahid Mohamed Noor, such as the Tula area in Jebel Marra, which is about 65 km northwest of El Fasher.



The Rapid Support Forces are focusing on North Kordofan, particularly the city of Al-Obeid, after taking control of the city of Bara, the second largest city, which is about 40 km from Al-Obeid.



Meanwhile, the Sudanese army continues to advance towards Al-Obeid to prevent it from falling into the hands of the Rapid Support Forces, which have taken control of the Kazgail area south of the city, specifically on the land route that is 45 km away.



Sudanese military sources confirmed airstrikes on Rapid Support Forces positions in Abu Zabad in West Kordofan and the deployment of reinforcements from White Nile to North Kordofan.



A member of the Sovereignty Council and assistant to the commander of the Sudanese army, Yasser Al-Atta,



stated that the army forces are capable of confronting the Rapid Support Forces, especially in Kordofan and Darfur.



Displacement and Difficult Conditions



The city of El Fasher has entered its eleventh day under the control of the Rapid Support Forces. Thousands of civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, have been forced to remain inside the city without sufficient food, shelter, or basic services.



Sources and eyewitnesses revealed that international organizations working in the humanitarian field have been unable to enter the city and provide assistance to those affected.



In the Tula area near El Fasher, thousands of displaced families are facing difficult conditions in the region, which has turned into displacement camps amid a lack of adequate aid for the displaced, with continued waves of displacement flowing from surrounding villages and towns.



In the states of North and West Kordofan, a kind of cautious calm prevails over the military operations axis after airstrikes directed by the army against the Rapid Support Forces.



The city of Bara in North Kordofan remains the weakest link after documented information confirms the dire conditions inside the city controlled by the Rapid Support Forces, with dozens of corpses scattered in homes and streets without allowing their burial by the Rapid Support Forces.



Call for General Mobilization



The Bloomberg news agency reported that the Sudanese army rejected the American proposal for a ceasefire after an emergency meeting of the Defense Council chaired yesterday, Tuesday, by the commander of the armed forces, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, to discuss the security situation in the country.



The Sudanese Defense Council expressed its gratitude to the United States government for its efforts to end the conflict in a statement. The statement added that the council decided to mobilize the Sudanese people to support the armed forces in eliminating the rebel militias within the framework of general mobilization and the state's efforts to end this rebellion.