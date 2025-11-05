كشفت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية أن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو يدرس إمكانية التوجه إلى انتخابات مبكرة خلال 3 أشهر، بعد الجدل الذي أثارته قضية المدعية العامة العسكرية السابقة اللواء يفعات تومر–يروشلمي.


ورغم نفي مكتب نتنياهو، نقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية «كان»، أن مقربين من نتنياهو أوصوه بالإسراع في حل الكنيست والتوجه لانتخابات، إذ يرون أن حملة انتخابية تتمحور حول قضية المدعية العسكرية وإطارها القضائي قد تُتيح «فرصة ثمينة» لربطها بالصراع الأكبر مع جهاز القضاء، ما قد يحقق أفضل نتائج لحزب الليكود.


ووفقا لهؤلاء، فإن هذه الدائرة ترى أن التركيز على ملف القضاء قد يمنح نتنياهو زخماً انتخابياً، خاصوصا في ظل تزايد التوتر بين الحكومة والمؤسسة القضائية.


ولفتت هيئة البث إلى أن التردد في اتخاذ القرار مصدره آمال في محيط نتنياهو بإمكانية الدفع بخطوة توقف محاكمته الجنائية خلال الفترة المتبقية من عمر الحكومة، أو على الأقل تمرير تشريع ذي صلة يدخل حيّز التنفيذ بعد الانتخابات، إذ يعتقدون أن الذهاب سريعاً إلى صناديق الاقتراع سيُصعّب كثيراً تمرير مثل هذا المسار.


ومن المتوقع أن يستمر نتنياهو في تجميد دفع قانون إعفاء المتدينين من الخدمة العسكرية، بعدما وجّه رئيس لجنة الخارجية والأمن بوعز بيسموت بعدم عقد جلسات لبحث القانون هذا الأسبوع.


من جهته، نفى مكتب رئيس الوزراء وجود نية للتوجه إلى انتخابات مبكرة، مؤكداً أن الموضوع «غير مطروح على جدول الأعمال».


وأعلنت إسرائيل توقيف المدعية العامة السابقة للجيش، بعد أيام من تقديم استقالتها وإقرارها بأن مكتبها سرب مقطع فيديو يظهر قيام جنود بالاعتداء على معتقل فلسطيني في سجن عسكري عام 2024.


وكان الجيش أعلن الجمعة أن تومر يروشالمي قدمت استقالتها في إطار تحقيق رسمي فتح بشأن التسريب، الذي يظهر اعتداء جنود على معتقل معصوب العينين في مركز سدي تيمان.