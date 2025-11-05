Israeli media revealed that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering the possibility of heading to early elections within three months, following the controversy surrounding the case of former military prosecutor Brigadier General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi.



Despite Netanyahu's office denying this, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation "Kan" reported that close associates of Netanyahu advised him to expedite the dissolution of the Knesset and move towards elections, as they believe that an election campaign centered around the military prosecutor's case and its judicial framework could provide a "valuable opportunity" to link it to the broader conflict with the judiciary, which may yield the best results for the Likud party.



According to these sources, this circle believes that focusing on the judiciary issue could give Netanyahu electoral momentum, especially amid increasing tensions between the government and the judicial institution.



The broadcasting authority pointed out that the hesitation in making a decision stems from hopes within Netanyahu's circle of the possibility of pushing through a step that would halt his criminal trial during the remaining term of the government, or at least passing related legislation that would come into effect after the elections, as they believe that quickly heading to the ballot boxes would significantly complicate the passage of such a path.



Netanyahu is expected to continue freezing the advancement of the law exempting religious individuals from military service, after the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Boaz Bismuth, directed not to hold sessions to discuss the law this week.



For its part, the Prime Minister's office denied any intention to head to early elections, affirming that the issue is "not on the agenda."



Israel announced the arrest of the former military prosecutor, days after she submitted her resignation and acknowledged that her office leaked a video showing soldiers assaulting a Palestinian detainee in a military prison in 2024.



The army announced on Friday that Tomer Yerushalmi had resigned as part of an official investigation opened regarding the leak, which shows soldiers assaulting a blindfolded detainee at the Sde Teiman facility.