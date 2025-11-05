تحفظت بعض الدول على مشروع القرار الأمريكي لنشر قوة دولية في غزة، ونقلت قناة i24NEWS الإسرائيلية عن دبلوماسيين غربيين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، قولهما: إن المقترح الأمريكي سيواجه صعوبات حول صياغة القوة الدولية وصلاحياتها.


وأفاد الدبلوماسيون بأن هناك تعديلات كثيرة حول آليات تنفيذ المشروع الأمريكي، من بينها ما إذا كان ينبغي تكليف قوة حفظ السلام الدولية بنزع السلاح في غزة، وهو بند تعارضه الدول العربية بشدة، وتصر على تعريف المهمة بدقة كقوة حفظ سلام.


مخاوف ونقاط خلافية


وتحدث المسؤولون عن نقطة خلافية أخرى تتعلق بالنشاط الموازي للقوات الإسرائيلية في غزة عند نشر قوة حفظ السلام الدولية، وأبدى مسؤولون إسرائيليون مخاوف من أن واشنطن قد تقدم تنازلات لضمان موافقة دولية أوسع.


وأفصح دبلوماسيون أن المسودة التي لا تزال قيد التطوير ويمكن أن تتغير، اطلعت عليها بعض الدول هذا الأسبوع، لكن لم تعمم رسميا بعد على مجلس الأمن للتفاوض بشأنها. ولم يتضح بعد متى تعتزم واشنطن تعميمها على مجلس الأمن الدولي أو طرحه للتصويت.


وبموجب النص المكون من صفحتين، تُكلف إدارة الحكم الانتقالي التي تسمى «مجلس السلام» بإنشاء قوة دولية مؤقتة لتحقيق الاستقرار في غزة يمكنها «استخدام جميع التدابير اللازمة»، في إشارة إلى القوة، لتنفيذ تفويضها.


حماية المدنيين وتأمين الحدود


وستُكلف قوة الاستقرار الدولية بحماية المدنيين وعمليات الإغاثة الإنسانية، والعمل على تأمين المناطق الحدودية مع إسرائيل ومصر و«قوة شرطة فلسطينية مدربة حديثا وتم فحصها بعناية»، وستكون قوة تحقيق الاستقرار الدولية مسؤولة عن تدريبها ودعمها.


وستعمل القوة الدولية على تحقيق الاستقرار الأمني في غزة، «بما في ذلك من خلال نزع سلاح الجماعات المسلحة غير الحكومية وتفكيك الأسلحة بشكل دائم، عند الضرورة».


ويدعو مشروع قرار الأمم المتحدة البنك الدولي والمؤسسات المالية الأخرى إلى تسهيل وتوفير الموارد المالية لدعم إعادة إعمار غزة وتنميتها، «بما في ذلك من خلال إنشاء صندوق ائتماني مخصص لهذا الغرض يديره المانحون».


إسرائيل توافق تحت الضغط


وأفاد متحدث باسم الخارجية الأمريكية بأن المناقشات مع أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي وشركاء آخرين حول كيفية تنفيذ خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن غزة جارية، وأحجم عن التعليق بشأن «الوثائق التي يُزعم أنها مسربة».


وكشفت شبكة «سي إن إن» أن إسرائيل كانت مترددة بشأن الموافقة على تفويض من الأمم المتحدة للقوة الدولية لكنها تراجعت تحت الضغط الأمريكي.


ونقلت الشبكة عن مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير قوله: إن إسرائيل شاركت في صياغة مشروع القرار ولا تزال تحاول التأثير في مضمونه.


وكشف المسؤول أن المسودة الحالية لا تتضمن أي بند يُلزِم بتقديم تقارير لمجلس الأمن، وأن إسرائيل تريد الحفاظ على ذلك. وتوقع أن تحاول بعض الدول تعزيز دور مجلس الأمن في مراقبة عمل القوة الدولية، وقال إن إسرائيل تسعى لمنع أي تعديل بهذا الشأن.


إنشاء مجلس السلام


وتتمثل المرحلة التالية من خطة وقف إطلاق النار وتبادل الأسرى وإطلاق سراح المحتجزين، التي سيصادق عليها مشروع قرار الأمم المتحدة، في إنشاء مجلس السلام وقوة الاستقرار الدولية.


وبحسب مشروع القرار، ستنتشر قوة الاستقرار الدولية تحت قيادة موحدة يتفق عليها مجلس السلام وبالتشاور الوثيق مع مصر وإسرائيل بعد التوصل إلى اتفاقات مفصلة حول وضع البعثة والقوات.


وبينما استبعدت إدارة ترمب إرسال جنود أمريكيين إلى قطاع غزة، تحدثت مع إندونيسيا والإمارات ومصر وقطر وتركيا وأذربيجان للمساهمة في القوة متعددة الجنسيات.


ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كانت الدول العربية وغيرها من الدول مستعدة للمشاركة بأفراد في تلك القوة الدولية، في حين اعترضت إسرائيل مرارا على نشر قوات تركية.