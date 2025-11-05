تحفظت بعض الدول على مشروع القرار الأمريكي لنشر قوة دولية في غزة، ونقلت قناة i24NEWS الإسرائيلية عن دبلوماسيين غربيين، اليوم (الأربعاء)، قولهما: إن المقترح الأمريكي سيواجه صعوبات حول صياغة القوة الدولية وصلاحياتها.
وأفاد الدبلوماسيون بأن هناك تعديلات كثيرة حول آليات تنفيذ المشروع الأمريكي، من بينها ما إذا كان ينبغي تكليف قوة حفظ السلام الدولية بنزع السلاح في غزة، وهو بند تعارضه الدول العربية بشدة، وتصر على تعريف المهمة بدقة كقوة حفظ سلام.
مخاوف ونقاط خلافية
وتحدث المسؤولون عن نقطة خلافية أخرى تتعلق بالنشاط الموازي للقوات الإسرائيلية في غزة عند نشر قوة حفظ السلام الدولية، وأبدى مسؤولون إسرائيليون مخاوف من أن واشنطن قد تقدم تنازلات لضمان موافقة دولية أوسع.
وأفصح دبلوماسيون أن المسودة التي لا تزال قيد التطوير ويمكن أن تتغير، اطلعت عليها بعض الدول هذا الأسبوع، لكن لم تعمم رسميا بعد على مجلس الأمن للتفاوض بشأنها. ولم يتضح بعد متى تعتزم واشنطن تعميمها على مجلس الأمن الدولي أو طرحه للتصويت.
وبموجب النص المكون من صفحتين، تُكلف إدارة الحكم الانتقالي التي تسمى «مجلس السلام» بإنشاء قوة دولية مؤقتة لتحقيق الاستقرار في غزة يمكنها «استخدام جميع التدابير اللازمة»، في إشارة إلى القوة، لتنفيذ تفويضها.
حماية المدنيين وتأمين الحدود
وستُكلف قوة الاستقرار الدولية بحماية المدنيين وعمليات الإغاثة الإنسانية، والعمل على تأمين المناطق الحدودية مع إسرائيل ومصر و«قوة شرطة فلسطينية مدربة حديثا وتم فحصها بعناية»، وستكون قوة تحقيق الاستقرار الدولية مسؤولة عن تدريبها ودعمها.
وستعمل القوة الدولية على تحقيق الاستقرار الأمني في غزة، «بما في ذلك من خلال نزع سلاح الجماعات المسلحة غير الحكومية وتفكيك الأسلحة بشكل دائم، عند الضرورة».
ويدعو مشروع قرار الأمم المتحدة البنك الدولي والمؤسسات المالية الأخرى إلى تسهيل وتوفير الموارد المالية لدعم إعادة إعمار غزة وتنميتها، «بما في ذلك من خلال إنشاء صندوق ائتماني مخصص لهذا الغرض يديره المانحون».
إسرائيل توافق تحت الضغط
وأفاد متحدث باسم الخارجية الأمريكية بأن المناقشات مع أعضاء مجلس الأمن الدولي وشركاء آخرين حول كيفية تنفيذ خطة الرئيس دونالد ترمب بشأن غزة جارية، وأحجم عن التعليق بشأن «الوثائق التي يُزعم أنها مسربة».
وكشفت شبكة «سي إن إن» أن إسرائيل كانت مترددة بشأن الموافقة على تفويض من الأمم المتحدة للقوة الدولية لكنها تراجعت تحت الضغط الأمريكي.
ونقلت الشبكة عن مسؤول إسرائيلي كبير قوله: إن إسرائيل شاركت في صياغة مشروع القرار ولا تزال تحاول التأثير في مضمونه.
وكشف المسؤول أن المسودة الحالية لا تتضمن أي بند يُلزِم بتقديم تقارير لمجلس الأمن، وأن إسرائيل تريد الحفاظ على ذلك. وتوقع أن تحاول بعض الدول تعزيز دور مجلس الأمن في مراقبة عمل القوة الدولية، وقال إن إسرائيل تسعى لمنع أي تعديل بهذا الشأن.
إنشاء مجلس السلام
وتتمثل المرحلة التالية من خطة وقف إطلاق النار وتبادل الأسرى وإطلاق سراح المحتجزين، التي سيصادق عليها مشروع قرار الأمم المتحدة، في إنشاء مجلس السلام وقوة الاستقرار الدولية.
وبحسب مشروع القرار، ستنتشر قوة الاستقرار الدولية تحت قيادة موحدة يتفق عليها مجلس السلام وبالتشاور الوثيق مع مصر وإسرائيل بعد التوصل إلى اتفاقات مفصلة حول وضع البعثة والقوات.
وبينما استبعدت إدارة ترمب إرسال جنود أمريكيين إلى قطاع غزة، تحدثت مع إندونيسيا والإمارات ومصر وقطر وتركيا وأذربيجان للمساهمة في القوة متعددة الجنسيات.
ولا يزال من غير الواضح ما إذا كانت الدول العربية وغيرها من الدول مستعدة للمشاركة بأفراد في تلك القوة الدولية، في حين اعترضت إسرائيل مرارا على نشر قوات تركية.
Some countries have expressed reservations about the American draft resolution to deploy an international force in Gaza. Today (Wednesday), the Israeli channel i24NEWS quoted Western diplomats as saying that the American proposal will face difficulties regarding the formulation of the international force and its powers.
The diplomats reported that there are many amendments regarding the mechanisms for implementing the American project, including whether the international peacekeeping force should be tasked with disarming Gaza, a provision that Arab countries strongly oppose, insisting on precisely defining the mission as a peacekeeping force.
Concerns and Points of Contention
Officials discussed another point of contention related to the parallel activities of Israeli forces in Gaza when deploying the international peacekeeping force. Israeli officials expressed concerns that Washington might make concessions to ensure broader international approval.
Diplomats revealed that the draft, which is still under development and may change, has been reviewed by some countries this week but has not yet been officially circulated to the Security Council for negotiation. It remains unclear when Washington intends to circulate it to the United Nations Security Council or put it to a vote.
According to the two-page text, the transitional governance body called the "Peace Council" is tasked with establishing a temporary international force to stabilize Gaza, which can "use all necessary measures," referring to the force, to carry out its mandate.
Protection of Civilians and Securing Borders
The international stabilization force will be tasked with protecting civilians and humanitarian relief operations, working to secure the border areas with Israel and Egypt, and a "newly trained and carefully vetted Palestinian police force," which the international stabilization force will be responsible for training and supporting.
The international force will work to achieve security stability in Gaza, "including through the disarmament of non-governmental armed groups and the permanent dismantling of weapons, when necessary."
The UN draft resolution calls on the World Bank and other financial institutions to facilitate and provide financial resources to support the reconstruction and development of Gaza, "including through the establishment of a trust fund dedicated to this purpose managed by donors."
Israel Agrees Under Pressure
A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department stated that discussions with members of the UN Security Council and other partners on how to implement President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza are ongoing, and refrained from commenting on "allegedly leaked documents."
CNN revealed that Israel was hesitant about agreeing to a UN mandate for the international force but backed down under American pressure.
The network quoted a senior Israeli official as saying that Israel participated in drafting the resolution and is still trying to influence its content.
The official revealed that the current draft does not include any provision requiring reports to the Security Council, and that Israel wants to maintain that. He anticipated that some countries would try to enhance the role of the Security Council in monitoring the work of the international force, and stated that Israel seeks to prevent any amendments in this regard.
Establishment of the Peace Council
The next phase of the ceasefire plan and the exchange of prisoners and the release of detainees, which will be endorsed by the UN draft resolution, involves the establishment of the Peace Council and the international stabilization force.
According to the draft resolution, the international stabilization force will be deployed under a unified command agreed upon by the Peace Council and in close consultation with Egypt and Israel after reaching detailed agreements regarding the status of the mission and the forces.
While the Trump administration ruled out sending American troops to the Gaza Strip, it has spoken with Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Azerbaijan to contribute to the multinational force.
It remains unclear whether Arab countries and other nations are willing to participate with personnel in that international force, while Israel has repeatedly objected to the deployment of Turkish troops.