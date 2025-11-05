Some countries have expressed reservations about the American draft resolution to deploy an international force in Gaza. Today (Wednesday), the Israeli channel i24NEWS quoted Western diplomats as saying that the American proposal will face difficulties regarding the formulation of the international force and its powers.



The diplomats reported that there are many amendments regarding the mechanisms for implementing the American project, including whether the international peacekeeping force should be tasked with disarming Gaza, a provision that Arab countries strongly oppose, insisting on precisely defining the mission as a peacekeeping force.



Concerns and Points of Contention



Officials discussed another point of contention related to the parallel activities of Israeli forces in Gaza when deploying the international peacekeeping force. Israeli officials expressed concerns that Washington might make concessions to ensure broader international approval.



Diplomats revealed that the draft, which is still under development and may change, has been reviewed by some countries this week but has not yet been officially circulated to the Security Council for negotiation. It remains unclear when Washington intends to circulate it to the United Nations Security Council or put it to a vote.



According to the two-page text, the transitional governance body called the "Peace Council" is tasked with establishing a temporary international force to stabilize Gaza, which can "use all necessary measures," referring to the force, to carry out its mandate.



Protection of Civilians and Securing Borders



The international stabilization force will be tasked with protecting civilians and humanitarian relief operations, working to secure the border areas with Israel and Egypt, and a "newly trained and carefully vetted Palestinian police force," which the international stabilization force will be responsible for training and supporting.



The international force will work to achieve security stability in Gaza, "including through the disarmament of non-governmental armed groups and the permanent dismantling of weapons, when necessary."



The UN draft resolution calls on the World Bank and other financial institutions to facilitate and provide financial resources to support the reconstruction and development of Gaza, "including through the establishment of a trust fund dedicated to this purpose managed by donors."



Israel Agrees Under Pressure



A spokesperson for the U.S. State Department stated that discussions with members of the UN Security Council and other partners on how to implement President Donald Trump's plan for Gaza are ongoing, and refrained from commenting on "allegedly leaked documents."



CNN revealed that Israel was hesitant about agreeing to a UN mandate for the international force but backed down under American pressure.



The network quoted a senior Israeli official as saying that Israel participated in drafting the resolution and is still trying to influence its content.



The official revealed that the current draft does not include any provision requiring reports to the Security Council, and that Israel wants to maintain that. He anticipated that some countries would try to enhance the role of the Security Council in monitoring the work of the international force, and stated that Israel seeks to prevent any amendments in this regard.



Establishment of the Peace Council



The next phase of the ceasefire plan and the exchange of prisoners and the release of detainees, which will be endorsed by the UN draft resolution, involves the establishment of the Peace Council and the international stabilization force.



According to the draft resolution, the international stabilization force will be deployed under a unified command agreed upon by the Peace Council and in close consultation with Egypt and Israel after reaching detailed agreements regarding the status of the mission and the forces.



While the Trump administration ruled out sending American troops to the Gaza Strip, it has spoken with Indonesia, the UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and Azerbaijan to contribute to the multinational force.



It remains unclear whether Arab countries and other nations are willing to participate with personnel in that international force, while Israel has repeatedly objected to the deployment of Turkish troops.