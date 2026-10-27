A decision has been made to appoint Fahd bin Saeed Al-Zahrani as the Director of the Office of the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture for Beneficiary Services and Branch Affairs, in recognition of his professional competence and practical experience.

Al-Zahrani is considered one of the talents who possess the experience and ability to contribute to the development of performance and the enhancement of the level of services provided to beneficiaries.