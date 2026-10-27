صدر قرار بتكليف فهد بن سعيد الزهراني مديراً لمكتب وكيل وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة لخدمة المستفيدين وشؤون الفروع، تقديراً لكفاءته المهنية وخبراته العملية.

ويُعد الزهراني من الكفاءات التي تمتلك الخبرة والقدرة على الإسهام في تطوير الأداء والارتقاء بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.