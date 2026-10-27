احتفل طلعت فخري زارع الجهني بعقد قران ابنته الدكتورة روينا على المهندس مهند مساعد الحجيلي، في جدة، بحضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العروسين وأسرتيهما فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.
وعبر العريس عن فرحته بهذه الليلة، داعياً الله التوفيق والسعادة.
Tal'at Fakhri Zare' Al-Juhani celebrated the engagement of his daughter, Dr. Rowena, to engineer Mohannad Musaad Al-Hajili, in Jeddah, with the presence of several family members and friends who shared the joy of the couple and their families on this happy occasion.
The groom expressed his happiness on this night, praying to God for success and happiness.