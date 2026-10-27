احتفل طلعت فخري زارع الجهني بعقد قران ابنته الدكتورة روينا على المهندس مهند مساعد الحجيلي، في جدة، بحضور عدد من الأهل والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العروسين وأسرتيهما فرحتهما بهذه المناسبة السعيدة.

وعبر العريس عن فرحته بهذه الليلة، داعياً الله التوفيق والسعادة.