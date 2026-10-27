تلقت أسرة فاضل التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء، في وفاة عبدالله بن محمد إبراهيم فاضل، مدير إحدى المدارس بمحافظة العُلا سابقاً، الذي وافته المنية إثر معاناة مع المرض.
وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيد في المسجد النبوي الشريف، ودفن في مقابر بقيع الغردق بالمدينة المنورة، فيما استقبلت أسرته المعزين في دار الأسرة بحي الصخيرات بمحافظة العُلا.
The Fadil family received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends, following the death of Abdullah bin Muhammad Ibrahim Fadil, the former director of a school in the Al-Ula governorate, who passed away after suffering from illness.
The prayer for the deceased was held at the Prophet's Mosque, and he was buried in the Baqi' al-Gharqad cemetery in Medina, while his family received mourners at the family home in the Al-Sukhayrat neighborhood in Al-Ula.