The Fadil family received condolences and sympathy from relatives and friends, following the death of Abdullah bin Muhammad Ibrahim Fadil, the former director of a school in the Al-Ula governorate, who passed away after suffering from illness.



The prayer for the deceased was held at the Prophet's Mosque, and he was buried in the Baqi' al-Gharqad cemetery in Medina, while his family received mourners at the family home in the Al-Sukhayrat neighborhood in Al-Ula.