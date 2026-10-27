تلقت أسرة فاضل التعازي والمواساة من الأهل والأصدقاء، في وفاة عبدالله بن محمد إبراهيم فاضل، مدير إحدى المدارس بمحافظة العُلا سابقاً، الذي وافته المنية إثر معاناة مع المرض.


وأُديت الصلاة على الفقيد في المسجد النبوي الشريف، ودفن في مقابر بقيع الغردق بالمدينة المنورة، فيما استقبلت أسرته المعزين في دار الأسرة بحي الصخيرات بمحافظة العُلا.