تتقبل أسرة آل صالح العزاء في وفاة فقيدهم حسين بن محمد بن صلاح آل صالح الوادعي، الذي وافته المنية اليوم (الثلاثاء) في محافظة ظهران الجنوب.
وأُديت الصلاة عليه في الجامع الكبير بالمحافظة، وتقدم المصلون محافظ ظهران الجنوب المكلف عبدالرحمن الأحمري، وعدد من مديري الإدارات الحكومية، قبل أن يُوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة هياج.
ويُستقبل العزاء للرجال في إحدى الصالات، وللنساء في إحدى الاستراحات، من الساعة الثانية ظهراً حتى الثامنة مساءً.
The family of Al-Saleh accepts condolences for the passing of their deceased, Hussein bin Mohammed bin Salah Al-Saleh Al-Wad'i, who passed away today (Tuesday) in the Dhahran Al-Janub Governorate.
The prayer was performed for him at the Grand Mosque in the governorate, attended by the acting governor of Dhahran Al-Janub, Abdulrahman Al-Ahmari, along with several directors of government departments, before his body was laid to rest in the Hiyaj cemetery.
Condolences for men will be received in one of the halls, and for women in one of the rest houses, from 2 PM to 8 PM.