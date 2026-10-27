تتقبل أسرة آل صالح العزاء في وفاة فقيدهم حسين بن محمد بن صلاح آل صالح الوادعي، الذي وافته المنية اليوم (الثلاثاء) في محافظة ظهران الجنوب.

وأُديت الصلاة عليه في الجامع الكبير بالمحافظة، وتقدم المصلون محافظ ظهران الجنوب المكلف عبدالرحمن الأحمري، وعدد من مديري الإدارات الحكومية، قبل أن يُوارى جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة هياج.


ويُستقبل العزاء للرجال في إحدى الصالات، وللنساء في إحدى الاستراحات، من الساعة الثانية ظهراً حتى الثامنة مساءً.