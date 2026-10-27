The family of Al-Saleh accepts condolences for the passing of their deceased, Hussein bin Mohammed bin Salah Al-Saleh Al-Wad'i, who passed away today (Tuesday) in the Dhahran Al-Janub Governorate.

The prayer was performed for him at the Grand Mosque in the governorate, attended by the acting governor of Dhahran Al-Janub, Abdulrahman Al-Ahmari, along with several directors of government departments, before his body was laid to rest in the Hiyaj cemetery.



Condolences for men will be received in one of the halls, and for women in one of the rest houses, from 2 PM to 8 PM.