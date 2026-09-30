The Emir of Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, awarded the new rank to the Director of Prisons in the region, Major General Jabir Al-Mutairi, in his office at the Emirate's Diwan.



The Emir of Jazan congratulated Major General Al-Mutairi on this trust, wishing him success and guidance in performing his duties.



For his part, the Director of Prisons in Jazan Region expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region for his congratulations and directives, asking Allah Almighty to assist him in fulfilling his duty and serving the religion, then the king and the homeland.