قلّد أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه بديوان الإمارة، مدير سجون المنطقة اللواء جابر المطيري، رتبته الجديدة.


وهنّأ أمير جازان اللواء المطيري بهذه الثقة، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد في أداء مهامه.


من جانبه، أعرب مدير سجون منطقة جازان عن شكره وتقديره لأمير المنطقة على تهنئته وتوجيهاته، سائلاً الله تعالى أن يعينه على أداء واجبه وخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن.