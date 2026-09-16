The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Turki Abdullah Al-Faisal, Prince Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Jalawi, the Assistant Emir of Makkah Region for Rights, Prince Faisal bin Muhammad bin Saad, Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Majid, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Saud, along with a number of ministers, officials, dignitaries, and a gathering of family and friends, attended the wedding ceremony of Faris, the son of the advisor at the Royal Court, Hazem Mustafa Zaqzouq, to the daughter of Anmar Adnan Akbar, at one of the grand wedding halls in Jeddah.



The ceremony was adorned with the Saudi Ardah and popular chants, amidst an atmosphere of joy and happiness. The groom and his father expressed their happiness on this occasion, extending their thanks and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy and congratulated them on this happy occasion, asking God to bless the newlyweds and unite them in goodness.