شرف نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير تركي عبدالله الفيصل، والأمير سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ومحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن جلوي، ووكيل إمارة منطقة مكة المساعد للحقوق الأمير فيصل بن محمد بن سعد، والأمير سعود بن عبدالعزيز بن ماجد، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن سعود، وعدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين والأعيان، ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء، حفل زفاف فارس نجل المستشار بالديوان الملكي حازم مصطفى زقزوق، إلى ابنة أنمار عدنان أكبر، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح الكبرى بمحافظة جدة.


وازدان الحفل بالعرضة السعودية والأهازيج الشعبية، وسط أجواء من الفرح والبهجة، فيما عبّر العريس ووالده عن سعادتهما بهذه المناسبة، مقدمين الشكر والتقدير لكل من شاركهم فرحتهم وهنأهم بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، سائلين الله أن يبارك للعروسين ويجمع بينهما في خير.