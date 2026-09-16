شرف نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير تركي عبدالله الفيصل، والأمير سطام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، ومحافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن جلوي، ووكيل إمارة منطقة مكة المساعد للحقوق الأمير فيصل بن محمد بن سعد، والأمير سعود بن عبدالعزيز بن ماجد، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن سعود، وعدد من الوزراء والمسؤولين والأعيان، ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء، حفل زفاف فارس نجل المستشار بالديوان الملكي حازم مصطفى زقزوق، إلى ابنة أنمار عدنان أكبر، في إحدى قاعات الأفراح الكبرى بمحافظة جدة.
وازدان الحفل بالعرضة السعودية والأهازيج الشعبية، وسط أجواء من الفرح والبهجة، فيما عبّر العريس ووالده عن سعادتهما بهذه المناسبة، مقدمين الشكر والتقدير لكل من شاركهم فرحتهم وهنأهم بهذه المناسبة السعيدة، سائلين الله أن يبارك للعروسين ويجمع بينهما في خير.
The Deputy Emir of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, Prince Turki Abdullah Al-Faisal, Prince Sattam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Jalawi, the Assistant Emir of Makkah Region for Rights, Prince Faisal bin Muhammad bin Saad, Prince Saud bin Abdulaziz bin Majid, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Saud, along with a number of ministers, officials, dignitaries, and a gathering of family and friends, attended the wedding ceremony of Faris, the son of the advisor at the Royal Court, Hazem Mustafa Zaqzouq, to the daughter of Anmar Adnan Akbar, at one of the grand wedding halls in Jeddah.
The ceremony was adorned with the Saudi Ardah and popular chants, amidst an atmosphere of joy and happiness. The groom and his father expressed their happiness on this occasion, extending their thanks and appreciation to everyone who shared in their joy and congratulated them on this happy occasion, asking God to bless the newlyweds and unite them in goodness.