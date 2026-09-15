انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ست البنات سعيد محمد خير، بعد صراع مع المرض.
والفقيدة عمة محمد خير أبو زيد، وعوض، ويحيى، وهشام، وأحمد، وشقيقة خديجة وسعاد وماجدة.
نسأل الله أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهلها وذويها الصبر والسلوان.. (إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون).
Today (Tuesday), the daughter of the late Saeed Mohammed Khair, passed away after a battle with illness.
The deceased was the aunt of Mohammed Khair Abu Zaid, Awad, Yahya, Hisham, and Ahmed, and the sister of Khadija, Suad, and Majida.
We ask Allah to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.. (Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return).