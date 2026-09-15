انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، ست البنات سعيد محمد خير، بعد صراع مع المرض.


والفقيدة عمة محمد خير أبو زيد، وعوض، ويحيى، وهشام، وأحمد، وشقيقة خديجة وسعاد وماجدة.


نسأل الله أن يتغمد الفقيدة بواسع رحمته، ويسكنها فسيح جناته، ويلهم أهلها وذويها الصبر والسلوان.. (إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون).