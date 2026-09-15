Today (Tuesday), the daughter of the late Saeed Mohammed Khair, passed away after a battle with illness.



The deceased was the aunt of Mohammed Khair Abu Zaid, Awad, Yahya, Hisham, and Ahmed, and the sister of Khadija, Suad, and Majida.



We ask Allah to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant her a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire her family and loved ones with patience and solace.. (Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return).