Colonel Rajaan bin Shalwiih Al-Tawalah passed away to the mercy of Allah yesterday (Saturday), the cousin of our colleague Awad Al-Tawalah.



He was prayed upon after the Dhuhr prayer at Al-Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh.



"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.