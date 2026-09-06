انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، أمس (السبت)، العقيد رجعان بن شليويح الطوالة، ابن العم الزميل عواد الطواله.


وصلي عليه بعد صلاة الظهر في جامع الراجحي بمدينة الرياض.


"عكاظ" التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.