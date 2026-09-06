انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى، أمس (السبت)، العقيد رجعان بن شليويح الطوالة، ابن العم الزميل عواد الطواله.
وصلي عليه بعد صلاة الظهر في جامع الراجحي بمدينة الرياض.
"عكاظ" التي آلمها النبأ تتقدم بخالص التعازي والمواساة لذوي الفقيد، سائلة الله أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته. إنا لله وإنا إليه راجعون.
Colonel Rajaan bin Shalwiih Al-Tawalah passed away to the mercy of Allah yesterday (Saturday), the cousin of our colleague Awad Al-Tawalah.
He was prayed upon after the Dhuhr prayer at Al-Rajhi Mosque in Riyadh.
"Okaz," which was saddened by the news, extends its heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased, asking Allah to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens. Indeed, we belong to Allah and indeed to Him we shall return.