استقبلت أسرة شبكشي، التعازي والمواساة من المسؤولين والأعيان ولفيف من الأهل والأصدقاء في وفاة الدكتورة آمال صالح شبكشي، التي انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى أمس (الأحد)، وصُلّي عليها في مسجد العامودي بحي الخالدية، ودُفنت في مقبرة أمنا حواء بجدة.


يذكر أن غداً (الثلاثاء) ثاني أيام العزاء في منزل الأسرة الكائن في حي الزهراء بجوار مسجد أبوبكر الصديق بجدة.