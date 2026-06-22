The Shabkshi family received condolences and sympathy from officials, dignitaries, and a group of relatives and friends for the passing of Dr. Amal Saleh Shabkshi, who passed away yesterday (Sunday) and was prayed for at Al-Amoudi Mosque in Al-Khalidiya neighborhood, and was buried in the Mother Eve Cemetery in Jeddah.



It is worth mentioning that tomorrow (Tuesday) is the second day of mourning at the family home located in Al-Zahra neighborhood next to Abu Bakr Al-Siddiq Mosque in Jeddah.