رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في ديوان الإمارة اليوم (الإثنين)، حفل تكريم المشاركين في مبادرة «يدٌ تغرس وأرضٌ تزدهر»، التي نظمها المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر بالمنطقة الشرقية.
ونوه أمير المنطقة الشرقية بأهمية المبادرات البيئية التي تسهم في تنمية الغطاء النباتي والمحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية، مؤكداً أن تعزيز الاستدامة البيئية يتطلب تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية وأفراد المجتمع، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة ورفع جودة الحياة، مشيراً إلى أن تنمية الغطاء النباتي والمحافظة على البيئة تمثلان مسؤولية مشتركة، تتطلبان مواصلة العمل وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية، مثمناً إسهامات الجهات المشاركة والمتطوعين في دعم المبادرات البيئية التي تسهم في تحسين البيئة المحلية ورفع مستوى الوعي بأهمية المحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية.
وألقى مدير المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر بالمنطقة الشرقية المهندس يوسف بن سليمان البدر كلمة استعرض خلالها أبرز نتائج المبادرة وما تحقق من مستهدفات بيئية ومجتمعية من خلال مشاركة الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية والمتطوعين، مؤكداً استمرار العمل على تنفيذ البرامج والمبادرات التي تسهم في تنمية الغطاء النباتي وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية في المنطقة.
ورفع البدر الشكر لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه واهتمامه بالمبادرات البيئية، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم أسهم في تعزيز مشاركة مختلف القطاعات وتحقيق مستهدفات المبادرة.
وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية المشاركين في المبادرة تقديراً لإسهاماتهم في دعم جهود تنمية الغطاء النباتي وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية في المنطقة.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, hosted a ceremony today (Monday) in the Emirate's Diwan to honor the participants in the initiative "A Hand that Plants and a Land that Thrives," organized by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification in the Eastern Province.
The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized the importance of environmental initiatives that contribute to the development of vegetation cover and the preservation of natural resources, affirming that enhancing environmental sustainability requires the integration of efforts among government, private, non-profit sectors, and community members, which contributes to achieving sustainable development goals and improving quality of life. He pointed out that the development of vegetation cover and environmental preservation represent a shared responsibility that requires continued work and enhanced community participation, appreciating the contributions of participating entities and volunteers in supporting environmental initiatives that improve the local environment and raise awareness of the importance of preserving natural resources.
The Director of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification in the Eastern Province, Engineer Youssef bin Suleiman Al-Badr, delivered a speech in which he reviewed the main results of the initiative and the environmental and community targets achieved through the participation of government, private, non-profit entities, and volunteers, affirming the continuation of work on implementing programs and initiatives that contribute to the development of vegetation cover and enhance environmental sustainability in the region.
Al-Badr expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his support and interest in environmental initiatives, confirming that this support has contributed to enhancing the participation of various sectors and achieving the initiative's goals.
At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the participants in the initiative in appreciation of their contributions to supporting efforts in vegetation cover development and enhancing environmental sustainability in the region.