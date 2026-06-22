The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, hosted a ceremony today (Monday) in the Emirate's Diwan to honor the participants in the initiative "A Hand that Plants and a Land that Thrives," organized by the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification in the Eastern Province.

The Prince of the Eastern Province emphasized the importance of environmental initiatives that contribute to the development of vegetation cover and the preservation of natural resources, affirming that enhancing environmental sustainability requires the integration of efforts among government, private, non-profit sectors, and community members, which contributes to achieving sustainable development goals and improving quality of life. He pointed out that the development of vegetation cover and environmental preservation represent a shared responsibility that requires continued work and enhanced community participation, appreciating the contributions of participating entities and volunteers in supporting environmental initiatives that improve the local environment and raise awareness of the importance of preserving natural resources.

The Director of the National Center for Vegetation Cover Development and Combating Desertification in the Eastern Province, Engineer Youssef bin Suleiman Al-Badr, delivered a speech in which he reviewed the main results of the initiative and the environmental and community targets achieved through the participation of government, private, non-profit entities, and volunteers, affirming the continuation of work on implementing programs and initiatives that contribute to the development of vegetation cover and enhance environmental sustainability in the region.

Al-Badr expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the Eastern Province for his support and interest in environmental initiatives, confirming that this support has contributed to enhancing the participation of various sectors and achieving the initiative's goals.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Prince of the Eastern Province honored the participants in the initiative in appreciation of their contributions to supporting efforts in vegetation cover development and enhancing environmental sustainability in the region.