رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في ديوان الإمارة اليوم (الإثنين)، حفل تكريم المشاركين في مبادرة «يدٌ تغرس وأرضٌ تزدهر»، التي نظمها المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر بالمنطقة الشرقية.

ونوه أمير المنطقة الشرقية بأهمية المبادرات البيئية التي تسهم في تنمية الغطاء النباتي والمحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية، مؤكداً أن تعزيز الاستدامة البيئية يتطلب تكامل الجهود بين الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية وأفراد المجتمع، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية المستدامة ورفع جودة الحياة، مشيراً إلى أن تنمية الغطاء النباتي والمحافظة على البيئة تمثلان مسؤولية مشتركة، تتطلبان مواصلة العمل وتعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية، مثمناً إسهامات الجهات المشاركة والمتطوعين في دعم المبادرات البيئية التي تسهم في تحسين البيئة المحلية ورفع مستوى الوعي بأهمية المحافظة على الموارد الطبيعية.

وألقى مدير المركز الوطني لتنمية الغطاء النباتي ومكافحة التصحر بالمنطقة الشرقية المهندس يوسف بن سليمان البدر كلمة استعرض خلالها أبرز نتائج المبادرة وما تحقق من مستهدفات بيئية ومجتمعية من خلال مشاركة الجهات الحكومية والخاصة وغير الربحية والمتطوعين، مؤكداً استمرار العمل على تنفيذ البرامج والمبادرات التي تسهم في تنمية الغطاء النباتي وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية في المنطقة.

ورفع البدر الشكر لأمير المنطقة الشرقية على دعمه واهتمامه بالمبادرات البيئية، مؤكداً أن هذا الدعم أسهم في تعزيز مشاركة مختلف القطاعات وتحقيق مستهدفات المبادرة.

وفي ختام الحفل، كرّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية المشاركين في المبادرة تقديراً لإسهاماتهم في دعم جهود تنمية الغطاء النباتي وتعزيز الاستدامة البيئية في المنطقة.