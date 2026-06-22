تراجعت حيازة السعودية من سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر أبريل 2026 بنحو 9.5 مليار دولار مقارنة بالشهر السابق، لتصل إلى 140.1 مليار دولار.

وحافظت السعودية على المركز الـ17 ضمن قائمة كبار حائزي السندات الأمريكية، حسب بيانات وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية.

ويعود انخفاض استثمارات السعودية في سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر أبريل الماضي إلى الانخفاض المسجل في حيازة السندات قصيرة الأجل بنحو 9.2 مليار دولار وبنسبة 21% شهرياً، حيث بلغت 33.5 مليار دولار، لتشكل ما نسبته 24% من الإجمالي.

في المقابل، تراجعت استثماراتها في سندات طويلة الأجل بشكل محدود لتبلغ 106.7 مليار دولار، وتمثل 76% من الإجمالي.

وتصدرت اليابان الدول الأكثر استحواذاً على سندات الخزانة الأمريكية خلال شهر أبريل الماضي، بنحو 1209.9 مليار دولار، تلتها المملكة المتحدة بقيمة 937.5 مليار دولار.