Saudi Arabia's holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds decreased by about $9.5 billion in April 2026 compared to the previous month, reaching $140.1 billion.

Saudi Arabia maintained its 17th position among the largest holders of U.S. bonds, according to data from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The decline in Saudi investments in U.S. Treasury bonds during April was attributed to a decrease in short-term bond holdings by approximately $9.2 billion, or 21% month-on-month, bringing the total to $33.5 billion, which constitutes 24% of the total.

In contrast, its investments in long-term bonds declined slightly to $106.7 billion, representing 76% of the total.

Japan topped the list of countries with the largest holdings of U.S. Treasury bonds in April, with approximately $1,209.9 billion, followed by the United Kingdom with $937.5 billion.