احتفل منصور بن محمد السديري بزواجه في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة الرياض، وسط حضور عددٍ من المسؤولين والأعيان، ولفيفٍ من الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العريس فرحته.


وعبّر الحضور عن تهانيهم وتبريكاتهم بهذه المناسبة، سائلين الله للعروسين حياةً زوجيةً سعيدة.