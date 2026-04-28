احتفل منصور بن محمد السديري بزواجه في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بمدينة الرياض، وسط حضور عددٍ من المسؤولين والأعيان، ولفيفٍ من الأهل والأقارب والأصدقاء الذين شاركوا العريس فرحته.
وعبّر الحضور عن تهانيهم وتبريكاتهم بهذه المناسبة، سائلين الله للعروسين حياةً زوجيةً سعيدة.
Mansour bin Mohammed Al-Sudairi celebrated his wedding in one of the wedding halls in Riyadh, with the presence of a number of officials and dignitaries, along with a group of family, relatives, and friends who shared in the groom's joy.
The attendees expressed their congratulations and best wishes on this occasion, asking God to grant the newlyweds a happy married life.