قدَّم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الأحد)، العزاء لأسرة الرخيص في وفاة فقيدهم نايف بن عبدالكريم بن محمد بن عبدالكريم الصالح الرخيص (رحمه الله).


جاء ذلك خلال زيارة عزاء قام بها أمير المنطقة إلى منزل أخ الفقيد سعود في القاعد، وبرقية عزاء من نائبه، سائلين الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يُسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم الجميع الصبر والسلوان.