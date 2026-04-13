قدَّم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، ونائبه الأمير فيصل بن فهد بن مقرن بن عبدالعزيز، أمس (الأحد)، العزاء لأسرة الرخيص في وفاة فقيدهم نايف بن عبدالكريم بن محمد بن عبدالكريم الصالح الرخيص (رحمه الله).
جاء ذلك خلال زيارة عزاء قام بها أمير المنطقة إلى منزل أخ الفقيد سعود في القاعد، وبرقية عزاء من نائبه، سائلين الله أن يتغمد الفقيد بواسع رحمته، وأن يُسكنه فسيح جناته، وأن يلهم الجميع الصبر والسلوان.
The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, offered their condolences to the Al-Rakhis family yesterday (Sunday) for the loss of their deceased, Nayef bin Abdulkarim bin Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Rakhis (may God have mercy on him).
This took place during a condolence visit made by the Prince to the home of the deceased's brother, Saud, in Al-Qaid, along with a condolence telegram from his deputy, asking God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire everyone with patience and solace.