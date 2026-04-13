The Prince of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, and his deputy, Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin bin Abdulaziz, offered their condolences to the Al-Rakhis family yesterday (Sunday) for the loss of their deceased, Nayef bin Abdulkarim bin Muhammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Rakhis (may God have mercy on him).



This took place during a condolence visit made by the Prince to the home of the deceased's brother, Saud, in Al-Qaid, along with a condolence telegram from his deputy, asking God to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire everyone with patience and solace.