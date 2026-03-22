انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى نائب قرية الربة بمحافظة أحد رفيدة مشبب بن سعيد آل حماد، حيث أدت جموع غفيرة الصلاة على جنازته بعد صلاة الظهر في جامع والد بن جارالله بالسوق الشعبي، وتم دفنه بمقبرة الربة، فيما تتقبل أُسرته العزاء في منزله بالقرية، وعلى أرقام أبنائه سعيد (0567811187)، عبدالله (0557738880)، عبود (0550755215)، رحمه الله وغفر له وأسكنه فسيح جناته.
آل حمّاد في ذمة الله
22 مارس 2026 - 14:39 | آخر تحديث 22 مارس 2026 - 14:39
تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
خالد آل مريّح (أبها) Abowajan@
The Deputy of the village of Al-Rabba in the province of Ahad Rufaida, Mushabbab bin Said Al-Hammad, has passed away to the mercy of Allah. A large crowd performed the funeral prayer for him after the Dhuhr prayer at the mosque of the father of Bin Jarallah in the popular market, and he was buried in the Al-Rabba cemetery. His family is receiving condolences at their home in the village, and at the numbers of his sons: Said (0567811187), Abdullah (0557738880), Aboud (0550755215). May Allah have mercy on him, forgive him, and grant him a place in His vast paradise.