انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى نائب قرية الربة بمحافظة أحد رفيدة مشبب بن سعيد آل حماد، حيث أدت جموع غفيرة الصلاة على جنازته بعد صلاة الظهر في جامع والد بن جارالله بالسوق الشعبي، وتم دفنه بمقبرة الربة، فيما تتقبل أُسرته العزاء في منزله بالقرية، وعلى أرقام أبنائه سعيد (0567811187)، عبدالله (0557738880)، عبود (0550755215)، رحمه الله وغفر له وأسكنه فسيح جناته.