The Deputy of the village of Al-Rabba in the province of Ahad Rufaida, Mushabbab bin Said Al-Hammad, has passed away to the mercy of Allah. A large crowd performed the funeral prayer for him after the Dhuhr prayer at the mosque of the father of Bin Jarallah in the popular market, and he was buried in the Al-Rabba cemetery. His family is receiving condolences at their home in the village, and at the numbers of his sons: Said (0567811187), Abdullah (0557738880), Aboud (0550755215). May Allah have mercy on him, forgive him, and grant him a place in His vast paradise.