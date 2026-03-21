كشفت تسريبات موقع «أكسيوس» عن صورة استخباراتية معقدة داخل إيران، حيث تؤكد المعلومات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية أن مجتبى خامنئي لا يزال على قيد الحياة، رغم الغموض الذي يحيط بدوره الحقيقي، في وقت تتصاعد فيه مؤشرات أزمة القيادة واتساع فراغ السلطة داخل النظام.

مجتبى خامنئي.. حيّ بلا ظهور

أفادت مصادر استخباراتية أمريكية وإسرائيلية، بحسب «أكسيوس»، بأن المعطيات المتوفرة تشير بوضوح إلى أن مجتبى خامنئي ما زال على قيد الحياة، في تناقض مع الشائعات التي رافقت غيابه.
لكن هذا الحضور «غير المرئي» يثير تساؤلات، خصوصاً مع اعتبار مسؤولين أمريكيين أن غيابه عن المناسبات، مثل عيد النوروز، يمثل «مؤشراً خطيراً» على وضع داخلي غير مستقر.

من يحكم طهران؟

رغم تأكيد بقاء مجتبى، إلا أن الضبابية تسيطر على مركز القرار.
إذ نقل الموقع عن مسؤول إسرائيلي أنه «لا يوجد دليل» على أن مجتبى هو من يصدر الأوامر فعلياً، فيما لا يزال فريق الأمن القومي الأمريكي يعمل على تحديد من يمسك بزمام السلطة داخل إيران.

اغتيال لاريجاني وسع فراغ السلطة

التسريبات كشفت أن المخابرات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية كانت تعتبر علي لاريجاني «الزعيم الفعلي» لإيران قبل اغتياله، وهو ما أدى – وفق مسؤولين إسرائيليين – إلى توسيع فراغ السلطة.
وبحسب التقديرات، فإن الحرس الثوري يتحرك حالياً لملء هذا الفراغ وإدارة المشهد.

قيادة متخفية.. وحذر أمني غير مسبوق

تشير المعلومات إلى أن كبار القادة الإيرانيين يعيشون حالة استنفار أمني، إذ يتنقلون بين مواقع آمنة ويتجنبون وسائل الاتصال الرقمية، في محاولة لتفادي الرصد أو الاستهداف.
هذا السلوك يعكس حجم القلق داخل دوائر القرار.


أزمة قيادة دون انهيار

ورغم هذا الارتباك، تؤكد التقارير الاستخباراتية الأمريكية أن النظام الإيراني يمر بأزمة قيادة حقيقية، لكنه لا يواجه في الوقت الحالي مؤشرات على الانهيار، ما يعني أن طهران تعيش مرحلة إعادة ترتيب داخلية معقدة.