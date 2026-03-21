Leaks from Axios have revealed a complex intelligence picture within Iran, where American and Israeli information confirms that Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, despite the ambiguity surrounding his true role, at a time when indicators of a leadership crisis and the widening power vacuum within the regime are escalating.

Mojtaba Khamenei.. Alive but Invisible

According to American and Israeli intelligence sources, as reported by Axios, the available data clearly indicates that Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, contradicting the rumors surrounding his absence.

However, this "invisible" presence raises questions, especially as American officials consider his absence from events, such as Nowruz, to be a "serious indicator" of an unstable internal situation.

Who Rules Tehran?

Despite the confirmation of Mojtaba's survival, ambiguity prevails over the decision-making center.

The site quoted an Israeli official stating that "there is no evidence" that Mojtaba is the one issuing orders, while the U.S. National Security team continues to work on determining who holds power within Iran.

The Assassination of Larijani Expanded the Power Vacuum

The leaks revealed that American and Israeli intelligence considered Ali Larijani to be the "actual leader" of Iran before his assassination, which, according to Israeli officials, led to an expansion of the power vacuum.

According to estimates, the Revolutionary Guard is currently moving to fill this vacuum and manage the scene.

Covert Leadership.. Unprecedented Security Caution

Information indicates that senior Iranian leaders are living in a state of heightened security alert, as they move between safe locations and avoid digital communication methods in an attempt to evade detection or targeting.

This behavior reflects the level of concern within decision-making circles.



A Leadership Crisis Without Collapse

Despite this confusion, American intelligence reports confirm that the Iranian regime is experiencing a genuine leadership crisis, but it is not currently facing indicators of collapse, which means that Tehran is undergoing a complex phase of internal reorganization.