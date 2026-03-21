كشفت تسريبات موقع «أكسيوس» عن صورة استخباراتية معقدة داخل إيران، حيث تؤكد المعلومات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية أن مجتبى خامنئي لا يزال على قيد الحياة، رغم الغموض الذي يحيط بدوره الحقيقي، في وقت تتصاعد فيه مؤشرات أزمة القيادة واتساع فراغ السلطة داخل النظام.
مجتبى خامنئي.. حيّ بلا ظهور
أفادت مصادر استخباراتية أمريكية وإسرائيلية، بحسب «أكسيوس»، بأن المعطيات المتوفرة تشير بوضوح إلى أن مجتبى خامنئي ما زال على قيد الحياة، في تناقض مع الشائعات التي رافقت غيابه.
لكن هذا الحضور «غير المرئي» يثير تساؤلات، خصوصاً مع اعتبار مسؤولين أمريكيين أن غيابه عن المناسبات، مثل عيد النوروز، يمثل «مؤشراً خطيراً» على وضع داخلي غير مستقر.
من يحكم طهران؟
رغم تأكيد بقاء مجتبى، إلا أن الضبابية تسيطر على مركز القرار.
إذ نقل الموقع عن مسؤول إسرائيلي أنه «لا يوجد دليل» على أن مجتبى هو من يصدر الأوامر فعلياً، فيما لا يزال فريق الأمن القومي الأمريكي يعمل على تحديد من يمسك بزمام السلطة داخل إيران.
اغتيال لاريجاني وسع فراغ السلطة
التسريبات كشفت أن المخابرات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية كانت تعتبر علي لاريجاني «الزعيم الفعلي» لإيران قبل اغتياله، وهو ما أدى – وفق مسؤولين إسرائيليين – إلى توسيع فراغ السلطة.
وبحسب التقديرات، فإن الحرس الثوري يتحرك حالياً لملء هذا الفراغ وإدارة المشهد.
قيادة متخفية.. وحذر أمني غير مسبوق
تشير المعلومات إلى أن كبار القادة الإيرانيين يعيشون حالة استنفار أمني، إذ يتنقلون بين مواقع آمنة ويتجنبون وسائل الاتصال الرقمية، في محاولة لتفادي الرصد أو الاستهداف.
هذا السلوك يعكس حجم القلق داخل دوائر القرار.
أزمة قيادة دون انهيار
ورغم هذا الارتباك، تؤكد التقارير الاستخباراتية الأمريكية أن النظام الإيراني يمر بأزمة قيادة حقيقية، لكنه لا يواجه في الوقت الحالي مؤشرات على الانهيار، ما يعني أن طهران تعيش مرحلة إعادة ترتيب داخلية معقدة.
Leaks from Axios have revealed a complex intelligence picture within Iran, where American and Israeli information confirms that Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, despite the ambiguity surrounding his true role, at a time when indicators of a leadership crisis and the widening power vacuum within the regime are escalating.
Mojtaba Khamenei.. Alive but Invisible
According to American and Israeli intelligence sources, as reported by Axios, the available data clearly indicates that Mojtaba Khamenei is still alive, contradicting the rumors surrounding his absence.
However, this "invisible" presence raises questions, especially as American officials consider his absence from events, such as Nowruz, to be a "serious indicator" of an unstable internal situation.
Who Rules Tehran?
Despite the confirmation of Mojtaba's survival, ambiguity prevails over the decision-making center.
The site quoted an Israeli official stating that "there is no evidence" that Mojtaba is the one issuing orders, while the U.S. National Security team continues to work on determining who holds power within Iran.
The Assassination of Larijani Expanded the Power Vacuum
The leaks revealed that American and Israeli intelligence considered Ali Larijani to be the "actual leader" of Iran before his assassination, which, according to Israeli officials, led to an expansion of the power vacuum.
According to estimates, the Revolutionary Guard is currently moving to fill this vacuum and manage the scene.
Covert Leadership.. Unprecedented Security Caution
Information indicates that senior Iranian leaders are living in a state of heightened security alert, as they move between safe locations and avoid digital communication methods in an attempt to evade detection or targeting.
This behavior reflects the level of concern within decision-making circles.
A Leadership Crisis Without Collapse
Despite this confusion, American intelligence reports confirm that the Iranian regime is experiencing a genuine leadership crisis, but it is not currently facing indicators of collapse, which means that Tehran is undergoing a complex phase of internal reorganization.