The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, met yesterday (Saturday) in Jeddah with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. At the beginning of the meeting, the Crown Prince and the Egyptian President exchanged congratulations on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, asking Allah Almighty to accept good deeds from everyone and to bring it back to the two countries, their brotherly peoples, and the Islamic nation with honor, empowerment, and further progress and prosperity.



During the meeting, they discussed developments in the regional situation, particularly the repercussions of the military escalation in the Middle East and its impact on the security and stability of the region and the world, as well as the coordination of efforts regarding it.



It was emphasized during the meeting that the repeated Iranian hostile attacks on the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the targeting of vital and civilian facilities represent a serious escalation that threatens the security and stability of the region.



President Sisi reiterated during the meeting the Arab Republic of Egypt's condemnation of the repeated Iranian aggressions against the Kingdom and the countries of the region, affirming Egypt's support and solidarity with the Kingdom against any threat to its sovereignty and security.



President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi arrived in Jeddah yesterday and was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.