التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، في جدة أمس (السبت)، رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي، وفي بداية اللقاء تبادل ولي العهد و الرئيس المصري التهاني بحلول عيد الفطر المبارك، سائلين الله تعالى أن يتقبل من الجميع صالح الأعمال، وأن يعيده على البلدين والشعبين الشقيقين والأمة الإسلامية بالعزة والتمكين، والمزيد من التقدم والرخاء.


وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث تطورات الأوضاع الإقليمية، وفي مقدمتها تداعيات التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده منطقة الشرق الأوسط، وانعكاسه على أمن واستقرار المنطقة والعالم، وتنسيق الجهود المبذولة بشأنه.


وتم التأكيد خلال اللقاء على أن تكرار الهجمات الإيرانية العدائية على دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية واستهداف المنشآت الحيوية والمدنية بها يشكل تصعيدًا خطيرًا يهدد أمن المنطقة واستقرارها.


وقد جدد الرئيس السيسي خلال اللقاء إدانة جمهورية مصر العربية للاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة المتكررة على المملكة ودول المنطقة، ووقوف مصر وتضامنها مع المملكة ضد أي تهديد لسيادتها وأمنها.


وكان الرئيس عبدالفتاح السيسي وصل جدة أمس وكان في استقباله بمطار الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.