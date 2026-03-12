The beaches and parks in the city of Jubail witness a remarkable turnout from families and youth during the month of Ramadan, as they spend their time in Ramadan gatherings amidst the moderate natural atmosphere.



After iftar or the Taraweeh prayer, the coastal sites and parks transform into preferred destinations for family gatherings and friends' meetings, where simple seating areas and Ramadan drinks are spread in an atmosphere dominated by warmth and camaraderie.



A number of visitors to these sites explained that outdoor Ramadan gatherings have become a social tradition that many families are keen on, as they provide an opportunity for communication and exchanging conversations in a calm environment away from the hustle and bustle of daily life, enjoying the spirit of Ramadan in the embrace of nature.