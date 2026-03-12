تشهد الشواطئ والمتنزهات في مدينة الجبيل خلال شهر رمضان إقبالًا لافتًا من العائلات والشباب لقضاء أوقاتهم في جلسات رمضانية وسط الأجواء الطبيعية المعتدلة.


وتتحول المواقع البحرية والمتنزهات بعد الإفطار أو صلاة التراويح إلى وجهات مفضلة للقاءات العائلية واجتماعات الأصدقاء، حيث تنتشر الجلسات البسيطة والمشروبات الرمضانية في أجواء يغلب عليها الود والتآلف.


وأوضح عدد من مرتادي هذه المواقع أن الجلسات الرمضانية في الهواء الطلق أصبحت عادة اجتماعية يحرص عليها كثير من الأهالي، لما توفره من فرصة للتواصل وتبادل الأحاديث في أجواء هادئة بعيدًا عن صخب الحياة اليومية، مستمتعين بروح رمضان في أحضان الطبيعة.