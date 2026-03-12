The Grand Mosque receives special attention in various services, the most notable of which are the practices of perfuming and incense with oud, incense, and luxurious perfumes; in a scene that enhances the spiritual atmosphere for worshippers and pilgrims during the month of Ramadan.



The General Authority for the Care of the Two Holy Mosques continues to carry out perfuming activities around the clock in the corridors, courtyards, and passageways of the Grand Mosque, in addition to perfuming the carpets and entrances using the finest types of Arabic perfumes such as oud oil, musk, and amber.



The perfuming activities also include the Holy Kaaba and the Black Stone in a tradition that reflects their significance to Muslims, adding a spiritual atmosphere for those performing Tawaf and visiting the Sacred House.



The authority has intensified its efforts since the beginning of Ramadan, having conducted more than 8,200 rounds of perfuming the corridors and expansions of the Grand Mosque, using over 58 kilograms of incense, and distributing more than 1,100 perfume bottles to visitors, in addition to perfuming them with more than 350 tolas of amber and rose oil, while the quantities of perfume used through pumps exceeded 7,300 liters in the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque.



As the last ten days of Ramadan approach, the administration has prepared an enhanced operational plan that includes increasing the quantities of incense by 100%, and the perfumes offered to visitors by 50%, along with intensifying field rounds and perfuming activities in the passageways, prayer areas, and I'tikaf sites, especially during peak times in the Taraweeh and Tahajjud prayers.