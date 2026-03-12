يحظى المسجد الحرام بعناية خاصة في مختلف الخدمات، ومن أبرزها أعمال التطييب والتبخير بالعود والبخور والعطور الفاخرة؛ في مشهد يعزز الأجواء الروحانية للمصلين والمعتمرين خلال شهر رمضان.


وتواصل الهيئة العامة للعناية بشؤون المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي تنفيذ أعمال التعطير على مدار الساعة في أروقة المسجد الحرام وساحاته وممراته، إضافة إلى تطييب السجاد والمداخل باستخدام أجود أنواع العطور العربية مثل دهن العود والمسك والعنبر.


كما تشمل أعمال التطييب الكعبة المشرفة والحجر الأسود في تقليد يعكس مكانتهما لدى المسلمين، ويضفي أجواء روحانية على الطائفين وقاصدي البيت الحرام.


وكثّفت الهيئة جهودها منذ بداية رمضان، حيث نُفذت أكثر من 8200 جولة لتعطير أروقة المسجد الحرام والتوسعات، مع استخدام أكثر من 58 كيلوغرامًا من البخور، وتوزيع أكثر من 1100 عبوة عطر للزوار، إضافة إلى تطييبهم بأكثر من 350 تولة من دهن العنبر والورد، فيما تجاوزت كميات التعطير المستخدمة عبر المضخات 7300 لتر في المسجد الحرام والمسجد النبوي.


ومع اقتراب العشر الأواخر من رمضان، أعدّت الإدارة خطة تشغيلية معززة تتضمن زيادة كميات التبخير بنسبة 100%، والعطور المقدمة للزوار بنسبة 50%، إلى جانب تكثيف الجولات الميدانية وأعمال التعطير في الممرات والمصليات ومواقع الاعتكاف، خصوصًا خلال أوقات الذروة في صلاتي التراويح والتهجد.