استعادت إحدى أهالي مدينة سكاكا بمنطقة منطقة الجوف، المعروفة بـ«أم سليمان»، صوراً من ذاكرة البادية في استقبال شهر رمضان قديماً، مشيرة إلى أن الأهالي كانوا يتحرّون دخول الشهر بوسائل تقليدية كعقد الخيوط أو وضع علامات على بيت الشَّعر لاحتساب أيام شعبان.


وأوضحت أن موائد الإفطار كانت تُعدّ وفق المتاح من المؤن، إذ يُطهى «الجريش» متى توفر، أو يُخبز «المصلي» ليكون حاضراً على المائدة، مؤكدة أن قلة الموارد لم تمنع روح المشاركة والتآلف، بل عززتها من خلال تقليد «المسيار» لتفقد الأقارب وتبادل الزيارات.


وبيّنت أن فرحة عيد الفطر كانت كبيرة رغم بساطة الإمكانات، بإعداد القهوة وتبادل التهاني في أجواء يسودها الصفاء والتراحم، مؤكدة أن تلك التفاصيل ما زالت حاضرة في الذاكرة بما تحمله من قيم أصيلة وتجربة رمضانية صادقة في المجتمع المحلي.