One of the residents of the city of Sakaka in the Al-Jawf region, known as "Umm Sulayman," recalled images from the memory of the desert in welcoming the month of Ramadan in the past, noting that the locals used to seek the beginning of the month through traditional means such as tying threads or placing marks on the tent to count the days of Sha'ban.



She explained that the iftar tables were prepared according to the available supplies, as "jareesh" was cooked whenever it was available, or "musli" was baked to be present on the table, emphasizing that the scarcity of resources did not hinder the spirit of sharing and camaraderie, but rather enhanced it through the tradition of "musiar" to visit relatives and exchange visits.



She indicated that the joy of Eid al-Fitr was great despite the simplicity of the means, with coffee being prepared and congratulations exchanged in an atmosphere filled with purity and compassion, affirming that those details are still present in memory, carrying with them authentic values and a sincere Ramadan experience in the local community.