The Jeddah Municipality continues to implement the "Iftar with Us" initiative in its fourth edition during the month of Ramadan, by distributing Iftar meals daily to pilgrims heading to Mecca, at the Al-Ruhaili station on Prince Mohammed bin Salman Highway.



The Director General of Community Responsibility, Engineer Hattan bin Hashim Hamouda, stated that the continuation of the initiative for the fourth year reflects the municipality's commitment to its community role and reinforces the culture of volunteering and organized charitable work, showcasing a civilized image of solidarity during the holy month.



He confirmed that the initiative sees participation from volunteers among the municipality's staff to organize the distribution process according to mechanisms that ensure smoothness and quality of the meals, noting that efforts are made to develop it annually to enhance its humanitarian impact and serve the guests of the Most Merciful.