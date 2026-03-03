تواصل أمانة محافظة جدة تنفيذ مبادرة «إفطارك معنا» في نسختها الرابعة خلال شهر رمضان، عبر توزيع وجبات إفطار يومياً على المعتمرين المتجهين إلى مكة المكرمة، وذلك في محطة الرحيلي على طريق الأمير محمد بن سلمان السريع.


وأوضح مدير عام المسؤولية المجتمعية المهندس هتان بن هاشم حمودة أن استمرار المبادرة للعام الرابع يجسد التزام الأمانة بدورها المجتمعي، وترسيخ ثقافة التطوع والعمل الخيري المنظم، بما يعكس صورة حضارية للتكافل خلال الشهر الفضيل.


وأكد أن المبادرة تشهد مشاركة متطوعين من منسوبي الأمانة لتنظيم عملية التوزيع وفق آليات تضمن الانسيابية وجودة الوجبات، مشيراً إلى العمل على تطويرها سنوياً لتعزيز أثرها الإنساني وخدمة ضيوف الرحمن.