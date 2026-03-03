قفزت أسعار الفحم بأكبر وتيرة في ثلاث سنوات بعد توقف إنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المسال في قطر، ما عزز توجه شركات الكهرباء نحو التحول لاستخدام وقود بديل، في ظل مخاوف من ارتفاع أسعار الوقود نتيجة التوترات الجيوسياسية.


وارتفعت عقود فحم نيوكاسل الآجلة، المستخدمة على نطاق واسع كمعيار آسيوي للتسعير، بنسبة 8.6%، لتصل إلى 128.70 دولار للطن، مسجلة أعلى مستوى لعقد أقرب استحقاق منذ ديسمبر 2024.


وجاءت القفزة عقب إغلاق منشأة رأس لفان في قطر، أكبر مجمع لتصدير الغاز المسال عالمياً، والذي يشكل نحو 20% من الإمدادات العالمية، وذلك بعد تعرضه لهجوم بطائرة مسيّرة إيرانية، في خطوة أدت إلى توقف كامل للإنتاج للمرة الأولى خلال 30 عاماً.


أكبر قفزة


وتسبب الإغلاق في ارتفاع أسعار الغاز في أوروبا بنسبة 39%، في أكبر قفزة خلال أربع سنوات.


وفي آسيا، حيث تعتمد العديد من الدول بشكل كبير على الغاز المسال القطري، أعلنت تايوان استعدادها لزيادة تشغيل محطات الفحم إذا استمر انقطاع إمدادات الغاز لفترة أطول بما يعطل الإمدادات.


كما قفزت أسهم منتجي الفحم في أستراليا، إذ ارتفع سهم وايتهيفن كول ليمتد وسهم نيو هوب كورب بأكثر من 5% في سيدني خلال التداولات، ليكونا من بين الأفضل أداء على مؤشر إس أند بي/إيه إس إكس 200.