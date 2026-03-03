Coal prices jumped at the fastest pace in three years following the halt of liquefied natural gas production in Qatar, which has reinforced the trend of electricity companies towards switching to alternative fuels amid fears of rising fuel prices due to geopolitical tensions.



Newcastle coal futures, widely used as an Asian pricing benchmark, rose by 8.6%, reaching $128.70 per ton, marking the highest level for the nearest contract since December 2024.



The surge followed the closure of the Ras Laffan facility in Qatar, the largest LNG export complex globally, which accounts for about 20% of global supplies, after it was targeted by an Iranian drone attack, leading to a complete production halt for the first time in 30 years.



Biggest Jump



The closure caused gas prices in Europe to rise by 39%, marking the largest jump in four years.



In Asia, where many countries heavily rely on Qatari LNG, Taiwan announced its readiness to increase coal plant operations if the gas supply disruption continues for a longer period, affecting supplies.



Shares of coal producers in Australia also surged, with Whitehaven Coal Ltd and New Hope Corp shares rising by more than 5% in Sydney during trading, making them among the best performers on the S&P/ASX 200 index.