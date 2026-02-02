كرَّم أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد بمكتبه اليوم (الإثنين) اللواء مسعود بن علي آل شواف الشهراني قائد حرس الحدود بالمنطقة سابقاً بمناسبة تقاعده، كما هنأ اللواء الركن مسفر بن عائض آل خضيرة القحطاني بمناسبة تعيينه قائداً لحرس الحدود بالمنطقة.


ونوّه أمير منطقة نجران بالجهود التي بذلها اللواء الشهراني طيلة فترة عمله قائداً لحرس الحدود بالمنطقة، متمنياً للواء القحطاني التوفيق لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن.


من جهته، قدَّم اللواء الشهراني شكره لأمير المنطقة على ما حظي به من دعم ومتابعة طيلة فترة عمله، فيما أكّد اللواء القحطاني بذل كل الجهود لما يخدم الوطن في ظل قيادته الرشيدة.