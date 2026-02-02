The Prince of Najran Region, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, honored Major General Masoud bin Ali Al-Shawaf Al-Shahrani, the former commander of the border guards in the region, in his office today (Monday) on the occasion of his retirement. He also congratulated Brigadier General Masfar bin Aydh Al-Khudaira Al-Qahtani on his appointment as the commander of the border guards in the region.



The Prince of Najran Region praised the efforts made by Major General Al-Shahrani throughout his tenure as the commander of the border guards in the region, wishing Brigadier General Al-Qahtani success in serving the religion, then the king, and the homeland.



For his part, Major General Al-Shahrani expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the region for the support and follow-up he received throughout his service, while Brigadier General Al-Qahtani affirmed his commitment to exert all efforts to serve the homeland under his wise leadership.