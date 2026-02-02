كرَّم أمير منطقة نجران الأمير جلوي بن عبدالعزيز بن مساعد بمكتبه اليوم (الإثنين) اللواء مسعود بن علي آل شواف الشهراني قائد حرس الحدود بالمنطقة سابقاً بمناسبة تقاعده، كما هنأ اللواء الركن مسفر بن عائض آل خضيرة القحطاني بمناسبة تعيينه قائداً لحرس الحدود بالمنطقة.
ونوّه أمير منطقة نجران بالجهود التي بذلها اللواء الشهراني طيلة فترة عمله قائداً لحرس الحدود بالمنطقة، متمنياً للواء القحطاني التوفيق لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن.
من جهته، قدَّم اللواء الشهراني شكره لأمير المنطقة على ما حظي به من دعم ومتابعة طيلة فترة عمله، فيما أكّد اللواء القحطاني بذل كل الجهود لما يخدم الوطن في ظل قيادته الرشيدة.
The Prince of Najran Region, Prince Jalwa bin Abdulaziz bin Musaid, honored Major General Masoud bin Ali Al-Shawaf Al-Shahrani, the former commander of the border guards in the region, in his office today (Monday) on the occasion of his retirement. He also congratulated Brigadier General Masfar bin Aydh Al-Khudaira Al-Qahtani on his appointment as the commander of the border guards in the region.
The Prince of Najran Region praised the efforts made by Major General Al-Shahrani throughout his tenure as the commander of the border guards in the region, wishing Brigadier General Al-Qahtani success in serving the religion, then the king, and the homeland.
For his part, Major General Al-Shahrani expressed his gratitude to the Prince of the region for the support and follow-up he received throughout his service, while Brigadier General Al-Qahtani affirmed his commitment to exert all efforts to serve the homeland under his wise leadership.