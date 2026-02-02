أعلنت وزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية، والهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا)، عن انتقال جميع خدمات المنصة الوطنية للتبرعات «تبرع» إلى المنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري «إحسان»؛ بما يسهم في توحيد القنوات الرسمية للعمل الخيري في المملكة، وتعزيز التكامل بين الجهات الحكومية والقطاع غير الربحي، تحقيقاً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذه الخطوة ستُمكّن ملايين المستفيدين من الوصول إلى خدمات التبرع بشكل أكثر سهولة وموثوقية عبر «إحسان»؛ حيث ستتوافر جميع خدمات التبرع للأفراد والجمعيات الخيرية عبر المنصة الوطنية للعمل الخيري، بما يعزز دورها في دعم العمل التنموي وتعزيز العطاء المجتمعي.

من جانبها، بيّنت «سدايا» أن دمج خدمات التبرع في منصة وطنية موحدة يُرسخ مبادئ الحوكمة والشفافية، من خلال ضمان إيصال التبرعات لمستحقيها وفق الأنظمة والضوابط، وبما يسهم في ربط المتبرعين بالمحتاجين في مختلف مناطق المملكة عبر آليات موثوقة وآمنة.

ويأتي هذا التكامل استكمالاً للجهود الوطنية لتعظيم أثر القطاع غير الربحي، وتعزيز مكانة المملكة في مؤشر العطاء العالمي، وترسيخ ثقافة العطاء بما يواكب الأهداف النبيلة والمقاصد السامية لرؤية 2030.