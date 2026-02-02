The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, along with the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), announced the transfer of all services of the national donation platform "Tebrak" to the national platform for charitable work "Ehsan"; which contributes to unifying the official channels for charitable work in the Kingdom and enhancing integration between government entities and the non-profit sector, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.

The ministry clarified that this step will enable millions of beneficiaries to access donation services more easily and reliably through "Ehsan"; as all donation services for individuals and charitable organizations will be available through the national platform for charitable work, thereby enhancing its role in supporting developmental work and promoting community giving.

For its part, SDAIA indicated that integrating donation services into a unified national platform solidifies the principles of governance and transparency, by ensuring that donations reach their rightful recipients according to regulations and controls, and contributing to connecting donors with those in need in various regions of the Kingdom through reliable and secure mechanisms.

This integration comes as a continuation of national efforts to maximize the impact of the non-profit sector, enhance the Kingdom's position in the Global Giving Index, and establish a culture of giving that aligns with the noble goals and high purposes of Vision 2030.