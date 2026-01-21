كرّم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، بدر موسى الرشيدي، خلال حفل جائزة أمير منطقة حائل «بصمة» في نسختها الثامنة، الذي أُقيم في منتزه المغواة، بعد فوزه بجائزة مبادرة «بصمة».


ويأتي هذا التكريم تقديراً لإسهامات الرشيدي المتميزة في مجال الاستثمار، ودوره البارز في دعم مسيرة التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية بمنطقة حائل، ومبادراته التي كان لها أثر إيجابي في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز الاستدامة التنموية.