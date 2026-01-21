The Emir of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, honored Badr Mousa Al-Rasheedi during the eighth edition of the Prince of Hail Region "Basma" Award ceremony, which was held at Al-Maghwa Park, after he won the "Basma" initiative award.



This honor comes in recognition of Al-Rasheedi's outstanding contributions in the field of investment, his prominent role in supporting the economic and social development journey in the Hail region, and his initiatives that have had a positive impact on community service and enhancing sustainable development.