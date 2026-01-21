كرّم أمير حائل الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، بدر موسى الرشيدي، خلال حفل جائزة أمير منطقة حائل «بصمة» في نسختها الثامنة، الذي أُقيم في منتزه المغواة، بعد فوزه بجائزة مبادرة «بصمة».
ويأتي هذا التكريم تقديراً لإسهامات الرشيدي المتميزة في مجال الاستثمار، ودوره البارز في دعم مسيرة التنمية الاقتصادية والاجتماعية بمنطقة حائل، ومبادراته التي كان لها أثر إيجابي في خدمة المجتمع وتعزيز الاستدامة التنموية.
The Emir of Hail, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, honored Badr Mousa Al-Rasheedi during the eighth edition of the Prince of Hail Region "Basma" Award ceremony, which was held at Al-Maghwa Park, after he won the "Basma" initiative award.
This honor comes in recognition of Al-Rasheedi's outstanding contributions in the field of investment, his prominent role in supporting the economic and social development journey in the Hail region, and his initiatives that have had a positive impact on community service and enhancing sustainable development.