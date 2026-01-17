غادرنا اليوم سعود بن علي الشيخي مدير فرع وزارة الثقافة والإعلام سابقاً، فترجل اسم عرفه الإعلام والثقافة والإنسان قبل أن تعرفه المناصب. رحل بهدوء يليق بروحه وترك خلفه فراغاً لا يملؤه إلا الذكر الطيب وسيرة نقية كتبتها المواقف قبل الكلمات.

كان سعود الشيخي نموذجاً للإنسان البسيط في حضوره الكبير في أثره. تسبقه بشاشته وترافقه ابتسامته الصادقة التي لا تفارق محياه وكأنها بطاقة تعريفه الأولى لكل من يلتقيه. لم يعرف العبوس طريقاً إليه، ولم يكن يحمل في قلبه إلا مساحة واسعة للمحبة والتقدير والاحترام. جمع بين لطف المعشر وصدق الموقف، وبين الكرم الأصيل والتواضع النادر.

عمل بكل جد وإخلاص مؤمناً بأن العمل رسالة ومسؤولية قبل أن يكون وظيفة أو منصباً. كان يحترم الوقت ويقدر الجهد ويؤمن بأن النجاح الحقيقي هو أن تترك أثراً طيباً في نفوس من يعملون معك. لذلك أحبه زملاؤه واحترمه كل من عرفه عن قرب أو من بعيد.

عرفه الإعلاميون صديقاً وفياً وأخاً قريباً من همومهم وطموحاتهم. كان يستمع قبل أن يتحدث ويدعم قبل أن يطلب منه الدعم. فتح الأبواب أمام المواهب ومد الجسور بين الأجيال وآمن بأن الإعلام رسالة وطنية وإنسانية لا تقوم إلا بالتعاون والتكامل والاحترام المتبادل. لذلك ظل اسمه حاضراً في ذاكرة الوسط الإعلامي كأحد رجاله النبلاء.

وكان للفن نصيب كبير من قلبه فكان داعماً حقيقياً للفنانين بمختلف فئاتهم وتجاربهم. احتضن التجارب الشابة وساند الأسماء المخضرمة وكان حريصاً على أن يجد كل مبدع مساحة للتقدير والاعتراف.

أما منزله فقد تحول مع الزمن إلى ديوانية ثقافية وإنسانية مفتوحة لا تعرف الأبواب المغلقة ولا المواعيد الرسمية. ديوانية شهدت تكريم رموز الإعلام والأدب والثقافة والتربية في وطننا الحبيب واحتضنت لقاءات صادقة تجاوزت المجاملات إلى عمق الحوار وصدق الود. هناك كانت الكلمات تقال بمحبة والاختلاف يدار باحترام والذاكرة تصنع بروح وطنية دافئة.

وفي تلك الديوانية لم يكن سعود الشيخي مضيفاً فحسب بل كان روح المكان وصانع الألفة وحارس القيمة. كان يؤمن بأن تكريم الإنسان هو أعلى درجات الوفاء وأن الاعتراف بالعطاء واجب لا مجاملة.

ولم يغب عنه دوره الأبوي والإنساني في الميدان التربوي، إذ كان داعماً قوياً لأبنائه الطلاب والطالبات في تعليم جدة. شاركهم في كثير من الفعاليات والمناسبات ووقف إلى جانبهم بالتشجيع والحضور والكلمة الصادقة. كان لهم الأب الحاني قبل أن يكون المسؤول أو الإداري فشعروا بقربه واهتمامه وصدق انتمائه لهم. رأوا فيه سنداً وملاذاً ومصدراً للثقة والإلهام.

رحل سعود الشيخي لكن ابتسامته ما زالت عالقة في الذاكرة، وصوته حاضراً في المواقف، وسيرته تمشي بيننا بكل هدوء ووقار. رحل الجسد وبقي الأثر وغاب الاسم وبقي المعنى.

رحمه الله رحمة واسعة وجعل ما قدمه في ميزان حسناته وألهم أسرته ومحبيه ورفاق دربه الصبر والسلوان. سيبقى سعود بن علي الشيخي حاضراً في قلوب من عرفوه وفي ذاكرة وطن عرف أبناءه المخلصين لأن بعض الرجال لا يرحلون بل يتحولون إلى قيمة خالدة.