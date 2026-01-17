Today we bid farewell to Saud bin Ali Al-Sheikhi, the former director of the Ministry of Culture and Information branch. He was a name recognized by media, culture, and humanity long before he was known for his positions. He departed quietly, in a manner befitting his spirit, leaving behind a void that can only be filled by kind memories and a pure legacy written by actions before words.

Saud Al-Sheikhi was a model of simplicity in his significant presence and impact. His warmth preceded him, and his genuine smile, which never left his face, seemed to be his first introduction to everyone he met. He never knew the path of frowning, and he carried in his heart only a vast space for love, appreciation, and respect. He combined kindness in demeanor with sincerity in stance, along with genuine generosity and rare humility.

He worked diligently and sincerely, believing that work is a message and a responsibility before it is a job or a position. He respected time and valued effort, believing that true success is leaving a positive impact on the souls of those who work with you. Therefore, his colleagues loved him, and everyone who knew him, whether closely or from afar, respected him.

Media professionals knew him as a loyal friend and a brother close to their concerns and aspirations. He listened before he spoke and supported before being asked for support. He opened doors for talents and built bridges between generations, believing that media is a national and humanitarian message that can only thrive through cooperation, integration, and mutual respect. Thus, his name remained present in the memory of the media community as one of its noble figures.

The arts held a significant place in his heart, as he was a true supporter of artists from various backgrounds and experiences. He embraced young talents and supported seasoned names, ensuring that every creative individual found a space for appreciation and recognition.

Over time, his home transformed into an open cultural and humanitarian gathering place, one that knew no closed doors or official appointments. It was a gathering that witnessed the honoring of symbols of media, literature, culture, and education in our beloved homeland, hosting sincere meetings that transcended pleasantries to delve into deep dialogue and genuine affection. There, words were spoken with love, differences were managed with respect, and memories were crafted with a warm national spirit.

In that gathering, Saud Al-Sheikhi was not just a host but the soul of the place, a creator of familiarity, and a guardian of values. He believed that honoring a person is the highest degree of loyalty and that acknowledging contributions is a duty, not mere flattery.

His paternal and humanitarian role in the educational field was also evident, as he was a strong supporter of his students in Jeddah. He participated in many events and occasions, standing by them with encouragement, presence, and sincere words. He was a caring father before being a responsible administrator, and they felt his closeness, concern, and genuine belonging to them. They saw in him a support, a refuge, and a source of trust and inspiration.

Saud Al-Sheikhi has departed, but his smile remains etched in memory, his voice present in moments, and his legacy walks among us with calmness and dignity. The body has departed, but the impact remains; the name has faded, but the meaning endures.

May God have mercy on him and grant him vast mercy, and may what he has done be weighed in his favor. May He inspire his family, loved ones, and companions with patience and solace. Saud bin Ali Al-Sheikhi will remain present in the hearts of those who knew him and in the memory of a nation that recognizes its devoted sons, for some men do not leave; they transform into an eternal value.