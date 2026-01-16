شيعت جموع غفيرة شقيقة شيخ بني شراحيل الشيخ علي حسن سيبان شراحيلي التي وافاها الأجل بعد معاناة مع المرض وتمت الصلاة عليها في جامع إسكان الروان بمحافظة العارضة ودفنت في مقبرة الجعدية في أحد المسارحة. والمتوفية زوجة المعلم المتقاعد محمد حشران شراحيلي.

«عكاظ» التي ألمها نبأ الوفاة تتقدم بأحر التعازي وصادق المواساه إلى شيخ بني شراحيل وكافة أسرة المتوفية.