A large crowd attended the funeral of the sister of Sheikh of Bani Sharahil, Sheikh Ali Hassan Siban Sharahili, who passed away after suffering from illness. The prayer was held for her at the Al-Rawan Housing Mosque in Al-Ardah Governorate, and she was buried in the Al-Jadiah Cemetery in one of the Masarha. The deceased was the wife of retired teacher Muhammad Hashran Sharahili.

“Okaz,” which was saddened by the news of her passing, extends its deepest condolences and sincere sympathy to the Sheikh of Bani Sharahil and the entire family of the deceased.