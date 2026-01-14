أدى أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر اليوم (الأربعاء)، صلاة الميت على الأميرة هند بنت سعود بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وذلك بجامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في الرياض.


كما أدى الصلاة عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين، وجمع من المواطنين.