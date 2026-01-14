أدى أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير فيصل بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر اليوم (الأربعاء)، صلاة الميت على الأميرة هند بنت سعود بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وذلك بجامع الإمام تركي بن عبدالله في الرياض.
كما أدى الصلاة عدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين، وجمع من المواطنين.
The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, performed the funeral prayer for Princess Hind bint Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud after the afternoon prayer today (Wednesday) at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.
Several princes and officials, along with a gathering of citizens, also attended the prayer.