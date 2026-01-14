احتفلت أسرة آل حوذان بزواج الشاب محمد أحمد حوذان من ابنة الشيخ حسين علي حوذان في مناسبة بهيجة عكست عمق الروابط الاجتماعية وأصالة التقاليد القبلية.
وجاء الحفل في أجواء سادها الفرح والسرور، حيث قُدمت التهاني والتبريكات لوالد العريس أحمد حمود حسن حوذان ولأسرتي العروسين.
وشهدت المناسبة حضور عدد من الوجهاء والأهل والأقارب، الذين شاركوا الأسرتين فرحتهما معبرين عن خالص أمنياتهم للعروسين بحياة زوجية سعيدة يسودها التوفيق والاستقرار.