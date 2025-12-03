The Emir of Jazan, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, honored the employees of the emirate with disabilities today (Wednesday), in the presence of his deputy, Prince Nasser bin Mohammed bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, coinciding with the celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, which falls on December 3rd each year.



Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz highlighted the care and attention that persons with disabilities receive in various fields from the leadership, emphasizing the importance of empowering and integrating them into society, enhancing their participation in national development, and providing a supportive environment for them in the workplace, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.



For their part, the honorees expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the Emir of the region for this honor, which reflects the leadership's commitment to supporting and empowering them, contributing to improving their quality of life and enhancing their active presence in society.