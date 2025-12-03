كرّم أمير جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، بحضور نائبه الأمير ناصر بن محمد بن عبدالله بن جلوي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، منسوبي الإمارة من ذوي الإعاقة، وذلك تزامنًا مع الاحتفاء باليوم العالمي لذوي الإعاقة الموافق 3 ديسمبر من كل عام.


ونوه الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بما يحظى به الأشخاص ذوو الإعاقة من عناية ورعاية في مختلف المجالات من القيادة، مؤكدًا أهمية تمكينهم ودمجهم في المجتمع، وتعزيز مشاركتهم في التنمية الوطنية، وتوفير البيئة الداعمة لهم في ميادين العمل، وفق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.


من جانبهم عبّر المكرّمون عن شكرهم وتقديرهم لأمير المنطقة على هذا التكريم، الذي يعكس حرص القيادة على دعمهم وتمكينهم، ويسهم في رفع مستوى جودة حياتهم وتعزيز حضورهم الفاعل في المجتمع.