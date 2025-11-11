أدى نائب أمير الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، عقب صلاة العصر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، صلاة الميت على إبراهيم بن عبدالله البنيان، شقيق وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، وذلك في جامع الملك خالد بالرياض.


وأدى الصلاة المستشار الخاص لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الأمير سلطان بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن ثنيان، والأمير فيصل بن عبدالله بن ثنيان، والأمير فهد بن خالد بن فيصل بن سعد الأول بن عبدالرحمن، والأمير فيصل بن خالد بن فيصل بن سعد الأول بن عبدالرحمن.


كما أدى الصلاة مع نائب أمير منطقة الرياض عدد من المسؤولين وجمع من المواطنين.


وعقب الصلاة، قدم الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن العزاء لذوي الفقيد، سائلا الله العلي القدير أن يتغمده بواسع رحمته ويسكنه فسيح جناته.


وأعرب وزير التعليم عن شكره وتقديره لنائب أمير المنطقة، على تعازيه ومواساته.