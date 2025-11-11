The Deputy Emir of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, performed the funeral prayer for Ibrahim bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, the brother of the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, following the Asr prayer today (Tuesday) at King Khalid Mosque in Riyadh.



The prayer was also attended by the Special Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, Prince Sultan bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Thunayan, Prince Faisal bin Abdullah bin Thunayan, Prince Fahd bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahman, and Prince Faisal bin Khalid bin Faisal bin Saad I bin Abdulrahman.



Alongside the Deputy Emir of the Riyadh Region, several officials and a group of citizens also attended the prayer.



After the prayer, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman offered his condolences to the family of the deceased, asking Allah, the Almighty, to envelop him in His vast mercy and grant him a place in His spacious gardens.



The Minister of Education expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Deputy Emir of the region for his condolences and support.