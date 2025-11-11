نال المهندس الكيميائي مهند صالح البرادعي، المبتعث من قبل المركز الوطني للرقابة على الالتزام البيئي (التابع لوزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة)، درجة الماجستير في تخصص التخطيط المستدام والسياسات البيئية من جامعة كارديف، وكانت رسالة الماجستير بعنوان «استراتيجيات الإدارة البيئية في المدن الذكية في المملكة العربية السعودية».
The chemical engineer Mohannad Saleh Al-Baradi, who was sponsored by the National Center for Environmental Compliance (affiliated with the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture), obtained a master's degree in Sustainable Planning and Environmental Policies from Cardiff University. His master's thesis was titled "Environmental Management Strategies in Smart Cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."