نال المهندس الكيميائي مهند صالح البرادعي، المبتعث من قبل المركز الوطني للرقابة على الالتزام البيئي (التابع لوزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة)، درجة الماجستير في تخصص التخطيط المستدام والسياسات البيئية من جامعة كارديف، وكانت رسالة الماجستير بعنوان «استراتيجيات الإدارة البيئية في المدن الذكية في المملكة العربية السعودية».