The decision of the President of Tabuk University, Dr. Abdulaziz Salem Al-Ghamdi, was issued to promote Dr. Madyan Awad Al-Rashidi to the rank of Associate Professor in the College of Education, in recognition of his scientific efforts and distinguished research in the fields of education and teaching.



Dr. Al-Rashidi expressed his gratitude to the university administration, affirming that this promotion will be a motivation to continue giving and excelling.