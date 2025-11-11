صدَر قرار رئيس جامعة تبوك الدكتور عبدالعزيز سالم الغامدي، بترقية الدكتور مضيان عواد الرشيدي إلى رتبة أستاذ مشارك في كلية التربية، تقديرًا لجهوده العلمية وبحوثه المتميزة في مجالات التربية والتعليم.
وقد عبّر الدكتور الرشيدي عن شكره لإدارة الجامعة، مؤكدًا أن هذه الترقية ستكون دافعًا لمواصلة العطاء والتميز.
The decision of the President of Tabuk University, Dr. Abdulaziz Salem Al-Ghamdi, was issued to promote Dr. Madyan Awad Al-Rashidi to the rank of Associate Professor in the College of Education, in recognition of his scientific efforts and distinguished research in the fields of education and teaching.
Dr. Al-Rashidi expressed his gratitude to the university administration, affirming that this promotion will be a motivation to continue giving and excelling.