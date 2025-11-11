صدَر قرار رئيس جامعة تبوك الدكتور عبدالعزيز سالم الغامدي، بترقية الدكتور مضيان عواد الرشيدي إلى رتبة أستاذ مشارك في كلية التربية، تقديرًا لجهوده العلمية وبحوثه المتميزة في مجالات التربية والتعليم.


وقد عبّر الدكتور الرشيدي عن شكره لإدارة الجامعة، مؤكدًا أن هذه الترقية ستكون دافعًا لمواصلة العطاء والتميز.