كرّم أمير القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم(الثلاثاء)، في قاعة التأسيس بمقر الإمارة، الشباب المسوّقين العاملين في مزادات التمور، ضمن مبادرة «أصوات الفجر»، الهادفة إلى دعم وتمكين الشباب في أسواق التمور، وتحفيزهم على الابتكار في أساليب التسويق والتجارة الموسمية.


وأكّد أمير القصيم أن الشباب هم شركاء النجاح في مختلف مسارات الاقتصاد، مشيرًا إلى أن ما يشهده قطاع التمور في القصيم من الحراك المتجدد يعكس حيوية الشباب، ودورهم الفاعل في تعزيز مكانة المنطقة بوصفها المنتجة والمتميزة في التمور على مستوى العالم.


ونوّه بما حققته مبادرة «أصوات الفجر» من الأثر الإيجابي في تمكين الكوادر الشابة وإبراز النماذج الناجحة في ميادين العمل الحر وريادة الأعمال، مؤكدًا أن المبادرة تأتي امتدادًا لنهج المنطقة في دعم المبدعين وإيجاد البيئة المحفّزة للطاقات الوطنية الشابة في المجالات الاقتصادية والاجتماعية.