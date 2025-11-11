The Prince of Al-Qassim, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishaal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, honored today (Tuesday) in the Foundation Hall at the Emirate headquarters, the young marketers working in the date auctions, as part of the "Voices of Dawn" initiative, aimed at supporting and empowering youth in the date markets, and encouraging them to innovate in marketing and seasonal trade methods.



The Prince of Al-Qassim emphasized that youth are partners in success across various economic pathways, noting that the renewed activity in the date sector in Al-Qassim reflects the vitality of young people and their active role in enhancing the region's status as a distinguished producer of dates on a global level.



He highlighted the positive impact of the "Voices of Dawn" initiative in empowering young talents and showcasing successful models in the fields of freelance work and entrepreneurship, affirming that the initiative is a continuation of the region's approach to supporting innovators and creating an encouraging environment for the national youth energies in economic and social fields.