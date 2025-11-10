رعى أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، بمقر الإمارة اليوم (الإثنين)، حفل تكريم المدارس الحاصلة على درع «التميز والاعتماد المدرسي» ضمن فعاليات الملتقى الوطني للتميز المدرسي 2025 في نسخته الثانية، الذي نظمته هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب.


وهنأ أمير المنطقة الشرقية المعلمين والمعلمات والطلاب والطالبات المتميزين على ما حققوه من إنجازات محلية ودولية، مثمناً جهودهم ومبادراتهم التي تعكس روح الإبداع والإصرار على التميز، مؤكداً أن هذه النجاحات تمثل نموذجاً مشرفاً لأبناء وبنات الوطن في سعيهم نحو الريادة والابتكار.


وفي ختام الحفل، كرَّم أمير المنطقة الشرقية الطلاب والطالبات الذين حققوا جوائز وميداليات محلية ودولية في مجالات علمية وأكاديمية ورياضية متنوعة، مثَّل فيها طلاب تعليم المنطقة الشرقية النسبة الأكبر في منتخبات كرة السلة والريشة الطائرة وكرة القدم للبنات، إلى جانب زملائهم من مختلف إدارات التعليم بالمملكة، كما كرم المعلمين والمعلمات الحاصلين على زمالة Microsoft للتعلم المبتكر لعام 2025، تقديراً لجهودهم في توظيف التقنيات الحديثة في التعليم وتحقيق ممارسات تدريسية مبتكرة على مستوى العالم.