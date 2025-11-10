The Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, hosted a ceremony today (Monday) at the Emirate's headquarters to honor the schools that received the "Excellence and School Accreditation" shield as part of the National Forum for School Excellence 2025 in its second edition, organized by the Education and Training Evaluation Commission.



The Emir of the Eastern Province congratulated the distinguished teachers and students for their local and international achievements, appreciating their efforts and initiatives that reflect the spirit of creativity and determination for excellence. He emphasized that these successes represent a commendable model for the sons and daughters of the nation in their pursuit of leadership and innovation.



At the end of the ceremony, the Emir of the Eastern Province honored the students who achieved local and international awards and medals in various scientific, academic, and sports fields, where students from the Eastern Province's education sector represented the largest percentage in the basketball, badminton, and girls' football teams, alongside their colleagues from various education departments across the Kingdom. He also honored the teachers who received the Microsoft Innovative Educator Fellowship for 2025, in recognition of their efforts in utilizing modern technologies in education and achieving innovative teaching practices on a global level.