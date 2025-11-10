قلّد أمير القصيم الأمير الدكتور فيصل بن مشعل بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، في مكتبه اليوم(الإثنين)، مدير مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة اللواء فواز الذيابي رتبته الجديدة بعد صدور الأمر السامي الكريم بترقيته إلى رتبة لواء، بحضور وكيل الشؤون الأمنية المشرف العام على مكتب أمير المنطقة فهد العبدالقادر.
وهنأ أمير القصيم اللواء الذيابي متمنيًا له التوفيق والسداد في القيام بواجباته لخدمة الدين ثم الملك والوطن.
وعبَّر اللواء الذيابي عن شكره وامتنانه للقيادة الرشيدة على هذه الثقة، ولأمير المنطقة، على دعمه وتوجيهه، مؤكدًا مواصلة العمل لتحقيق كل ما فيه خدمة الوطن وقيادته بالصدق والأمانة والإخلاص.
