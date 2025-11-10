The Prince of Al-Qassim, Prince Dr. Faisal bin Mishal bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, today (Monday) in his office, awarded the new rank to the Director of Drug Control in the region, Major General Fawaz Al-Dhiabi, after the issuance of the royal decree promoting him to the rank of Major General, in the presence of the Assistant for Security Affairs and General Supervisor of the Prince's Office, Fahd Al-Abdulqader.



The Prince of Al-Qassim congratulated Major General Al-Dhiabi, wishing him success and guidance in fulfilling his duties to serve the religion, then the king, and the homeland.



Major General Al-Dhiabi expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the wise leadership for this trust, and to the Prince of the region for his support and guidance, affirming his commitment to continue working to achieve everything that serves the homeland and its leadership with honesty, integrity, and loyalty.