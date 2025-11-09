احتفل الزميل مدير مكتب صحيفة اليوم بالمدينة المنورة سابقاً سلطان الحربي بزواج نجله عبدالعزيز في إحدى قاعات الأفراح بالمدينة المنورة، وسط حضور عدد من الأقارب والأصدقاء والشخصيات الاجتماعية والإعلامية الذين شاركوا العريس فرحته، داعين الله له بالتوفيق والسعادة.