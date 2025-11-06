منحت اللجنة الكشفية العربية، الدكتور علي بن أحمد عطية الحفاشي، قلادة الكشاف العربي، بناءً على تزكيته من اللجنة الكشفية العربية الفرعية للقلادة والأوسمة الرفيعة، التي عقدت اجتماعها مؤخراً في المركز الكشفي العربي في القاهرة؛ تقديراً لجهوده المتميزة وعطائه الواسع في خدمة الحركة الكشفية.
والحفاشي، من أبرز القيادات الكشفية العربية، وسخّر الكثير من وقته وجهده لخدمة العمل التطوعي الكشفي، و هو القيادي الكشفي الخامس عشر من المملكة، الذي يُمنح قلادة الكشاف العربي منذ إقرارها عام 1966م،
وسبق أن نال عدداً من الأوسمة والقلائد الرفيعة تقديراً لعطائه، منها الوسام الكشفي الذهبي لجمعية الكشافة العربية السعودية عام 1426هـ، وقلادة دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي عام 1419هـ، ووسام الاتحاد العربي لرواد الكشافة والمرشدات عام 2010م، والقلادة الفضية للاتحاد العالمي الإسلامي للكشافة والشباب عام 2021م.
وسيتم تقليد الدكتور الحفاشي القلادة خلال فعاليات المؤتمر الكشفي العربي الحادي والثلاثين، الذي يُعقد في مركز ياس الدولي للمؤتمرات بجزيرة ياس في أبوظبي في دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، خلال الفترة من 15 إلى 21 نوفمبر 2025م، بتنظيم من المنظمة الكشفية العربية وبالتعاون مع جمعية كشافة الإمارات.
وتُعد قلادة الكشاف العربي من أرفع الأوسمة الكشفية على المستوى العربي، وتُمنح للقادة الذين لهم إسهام مميز في المؤتمرات الكشفية العربية من خلال تقديم البحوث والدراسات التي أسهمت في تطوير العمل الكشفي، أو الذين أثروا الساحة الكشفية العربية بإصدارات ومؤلفات نوعية، وقدموا جهوداً استثنائية في اللجان العربية الفرعية.