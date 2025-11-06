The Arab Scout Committee has awarded Dr. Ali bin Ahmed Atiyah Al-Hafashi the Arab Scout Medal, based on his recommendation from the Arab Scout Subcommittee for the medal and high honors, which recently held its meeting at the Arab Scout Center in Cairo; in recognition of his distinguished efforts and extensive contributions to the service of the scouting movement.

Al-Hafashi is one of the most prominent Arab scouting leaders, dedicating much of his time and effort to volunteer scouting work. He is the fifteenth scouting leader from the Kingdom to be awarded the Arab Scout Medal since its establishment in 1966.

He has previously received several high honors and medals in recognition of his contributions, including the Gold Scout Medal from the Saudi Arabian Scouts Association in 1426 AH, the Gulf Cooperation Council Medal in 1419 AH, the Arab Union Medal for Scout and Guide Pioneers in 2010, and the Silver Medal from the World Islamic Scout and Youth Federation in 2021.

Dr. Al-Hafashi will be awarded the medal during the activities of the 31st Arab Scout Conference, which will be held at the Yas International Conference Center on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, from November 15 to 21, 2025, organized by the Arab Scout Organization in cooperation with the Emirates Scouts Association.

The Arab Scout Medal is considered one of the highest scouting honors at the Arab level and is awarded to leaders who have made significant contributions to Arab scouting conferences through presenting research and studies that have contributed to the development of scouting work, or who have enriched the Arab scouting scene with qualitative publications and works, and have made exceptional efforts in the Arab subcommittees.