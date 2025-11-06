انتقلت إلى رحمة الله تعالى فجر اليوم (الخميس) والدة زوجة المهندس محمد كلفود من منسوبي أمانة جدة، وستتم الصلاة عليها عقب صلاة العصر في مسجد عمر بن عبد العزيز «الورثان» بمدينة الجبيل، وسيوارى جثمانها الثرى في مقبرة الجبيل.


ويتقبل العزاء في منزل نجل الفقيدة بالهيئة الملكية في الجبيل.