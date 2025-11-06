The mother of Engineer Mohammed Kalfood, an employee of the Jeddah Municipality, passed away to the mercy of Allah at dawn today (Thursday). The funeral prayer will be held after the Asr prayer at the Omar bin Abdulaziz Mosque "Al-Wurthan" in the city of Jubail, and her body will be laid to rest in the Jubail cemetery.



Condolences will be accepted at the home of the deceased's son in the Royal Commission in Jubail.



