The Prince of Asir Region, Prince Turki bin Talal, honored the Director of the Institutional Communication Department at the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the region, Dr. Yahya Jaber, and the physical education teacher at King Abdullah Secondary School in Abha, Abdullah Al-Mani, with certificates of appreciation, in recognition of their achievement in obtaining the highest coaching licenses in football (Asian Professional Diploma – Pro). He affirmed the deserving nature of everyone who works to highlight the true image of our nation and its leadership and their unlimited support for all our activities across various fields of recognition and appreciation, wishing them further brilliance and success in representing the nation in global sports events.