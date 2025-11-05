كرّم أمير منطقة عسير الأمير تركي بن طلال، مدير إدارة الاتصال المؤسسي بفرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة في المنطقة الدكتور يحيى جابر، ومعلم التربية البدنية في ثانوية الملك عبدالله بأبها عبدالله آل مانع، بشهادتي شكر وتقدير، نظير حصولهما على أعلى رخصتي تدريب في كرة القدم (دبلوم المحترفين الآسيوي – البرو)، مؤكداً استحقاق كل من يعمل على إبراز الصورة الحقيقية لوطننا ولقيادتنا ودعمها اللامحدود لكل أنشطتنا في جميع المجالات المتعددة التكريم والإشادة، ومتمنياً لهما مزيداً من التألق والنجاح في تمثيل الوطن في المحافل الرياضية العالمية.