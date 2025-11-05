كرّم محافظ الخرج الأمير فهد بن محمد بن سعد بن عبدالعزيز، بمكتبه اليوم (الأربعاء)، الثانوية الثامنة للبنات، والثانوية الثانية عشر للبنات، ومدارس الجامعة الأهلية التابعة للإدارة العامة للتعليم بمنطقة الرياض (محافظة الخرج) التي حقّقت جوائز التميّز المدرسي على مستوى المدارس، وفق تصنيف هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب للتميز المدرسي، بحضور مستشار المدير العام ورئيس فريق التحول بالخرج، عبدالله بن عاقل الزايدي.


وهنّأ محافظ الخرج مديري ومديرات المدارس الفائزة، وجميع منسوبيها بهذا الإنجاز الوطني، مشيداً بما تحقّق من نتائج متميّزة تعكس جودة الأداء التعليمي والإداري في مدارس المحافظة.


وأكد الأمير فهد بن محمد أن هذا التميّز يجسّد ما توليه القيادة من دعمٍ واهتمامٍ كبيرين بقطاع التعليم، تحقيقًا لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، مشيرًا إلى أن ما حقّقته المدارس من نجاحات يُعدّ حافزًا على تعزيز ثقافة الجودة والشفافية، ونشر روح التنافس الإيجابي بما يسهم في إعداد أجيالٍ متفوّقة علميًا ومهاريًا.