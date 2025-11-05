The Governor of Al-Kharj, Prince Fahd bin Mohammed bin Saad bin Abdulaziz, honored today (Wednesday) the eighth secondary school for girls, the twelfth secondary school for girls, and the Al-Jamia Private Schools affiliated with the General Administration of Education in the Riyadh Region (Al-Kharj Governorate) that achieved school excellence awards at the school level, according to the classification of the Education and Training Evaluation Commission for school excellence, in the presence of the advisor to the Director General and head of the transformation team in Al-Kharj, Abdullah bin Aqil Al-Zaydi.



The Governor of Al-Kharj congratulated the principals and directors of the winning schools, and all their staff on this national achievement, praising the outstanding results that reflect the quality of educational and administrative performance in the schools of the governorate.



Prince Fahd bin Mohammed emphasized that this excellence embodies the great support and attention given by the leadership to the education sector, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, noting that the successes achieved by the schools serve as an incentive to enhance the culture of quality and transparency, and to promote a spirit of positive competition that contributes to preparing generations that excel academically and skillfully.