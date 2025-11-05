انتقل إلى رحمة الله تعالى محسن بن أحمد راجح، من منسوبي المحكمة الجزائية بجازان سابقاً عن عُمرٍ يُناهزُ91 عاماً، إثرَ مرضٍ عانى منه كثيراً.

حيث ووريَ جُثمانُه الثرى في مقبرةِ القعارية بمدينة جازان.

والفقيد والد كُلٍّ من أحمد معلم متقاعد، والمهندس ماجد من منسوبي مستشفى الملك فهد المركزي بجازان، وسامي من منسوبي إدارة رقابة التشوه البصري بأمانة منطقة جازان، وماهر رئيس نيابة الأموال بالنيابة العامة.

تغمد الله الفقيدَ بواسعِ رحمتِه وغفرانه.