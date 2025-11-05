Mohsen bin Ahmed Rajeh has passed away, may Allah have mercy on him, at the age of nearly 91, after suffering from an illness for a long time.

His body was laid to rest in the Al-Qariyah cemetery in the city of Jazan.

The deceased is the father of Ahmed, a retired teacher, and engineer Majid, who is affiliated with King Fahd Central Hospital in Jazan, and Sami, who works in the Visual Impairment Control Department at the Jazan Region Municipality, and Maher, the head of the Financial Prosecution at the Public Prosecution.

May Allah envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and forgiveness.