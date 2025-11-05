صدر قرار المجلس العلمي بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بترقية الزميل الدكتور إياد بن طلال محمد نور عطار إلى رتبة أستاذ مشارك في تخصص الهندسة الكهربائية وهندسة الحاسبات بكلية الهندسة.
عطار تلقى التهاني والتبريكات بهذه الترقية الأكاديمية من الوسط الإعلامي والأكاديمي.
The Scientific Council of King Abdulaziz University has issued a decision to promote colleague Dr. Iyad bin Talal Muhammad Noor Attar to the rank of Associate Professor in the field of Electrical Engineering and Computer Engineering at the Faculty of Engineering.
Attar received congratulations and best wishes on this academic promotion from the media and academic community.