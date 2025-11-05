صدر قرار المجلس العلمي بجامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بترقية الزميل الدكتور إياد بن طلال محمد نور عطار إلى رتبة أستاذ مشارك في تخصص الهندسة الكهربائية وهندسة الحاسبات بكلية الهندسة.


عطار تلقى التهاني والتبريكات بهذه الترقية الأكاديمية من الوسط الإعلامي والأكاديمي.