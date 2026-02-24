قتل 28 شخصاً وأصيب 39 آخرون، بينهم 10 نساء، جراء هجوم لقوات الدعم السريع على منطقة مستريحة بولاية شمال دارفور.


وأفادت شبكة أطباء السودان بأن القصف الصاروخي من قبل «الدعم السريع» على المنطقة تسبب في تدمير المركز الصحي الوحيد وتعرض الطاقم الطبي العامل فيه للاعتداء بجانب اعتقال كادر طبي لا يزال مصيره مجهولاً حتى اللحظة.


وقتل عبدالباسط المحاميد نجل زعيم عشيرة المحاميد موسى هلال، واختطف ابنه الآخر حيدر موسى هلال، في الهجوم الذي شنته قوات الدعم السريع على مستريحة. فيما انسحب موسى هلال من المنطقة رفقة عدد كبير من أبناء عشيرته.


واتهم قادة في عشيرة المحاميد عناصر عشيرة الماهرية بارتكاب مجازر بحق عشيرتهم «المحاميد» في مستريحة عقب الهجوم، مؤكدين استهداف «الدعم السريع» للمدنيين بصورة مباشرة، ما أسفر عن سقوط عدد كبير من الضحايا من النساء والأطفال.


من جانبها، اعتبرت الخارجية السودانية أن طرح أي مقترحات بشأن الحرب والسلام لا يعني قبولها أو الموافقة عليها من الحكومة.


وكانت ترد على تصريحات أدلى بها مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية والشرق الأوسط مسعد بولس، بشأن مقترحات قدمها بشأن قضايا الحرب والسلام في السودان.


ولفتت الخارجية السودانية إلى أن أي مقترحات لإنهاء الحرب يجب أن تراعي المصلحة العليا والأمن الوطني والسيادة ووحدة أراضي السودان.


وأوضحت في بيان أن الحكومة لن توافق على أي مقترحات لا تحترم المصالح الوطنية، وأنها لن تجد طريقها للتنفيذ. وأضافت أن الحكومة ترفض أي تدخل في الشؤون الداخلية أو فرض تصورات تتعارض مع سيادة ووحدة السودان.


وكان رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي عبدالفتاح البرهان أكد أن القوات المسلحة والشعب السوداني مستمرون في معركة الكرامة حتى دحر المتمردين وتطهير البلاد منهم.