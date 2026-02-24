28 people were killed and 39 others were injured, including 10 women, due to an attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the Mistrah area in North Darfur.



The Sudan Doctors Network reported that the rocket bombardment by the "Rapid Support" on the area led to the destruction of the only health center and the medical staff working there were assaulted, in addition to the arrest of a medical worker whose fate remains unknown to this moment.



Abdul Basit Al-Mahmoud, the son of the leader of the Al-Mahmoud tribe, Musa Hilal, was killed, and his other son, Haidar Musa Hilal, was kidnapped in the attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces on Mistrah. Meanwhile, Musa Hilal withdrew from the area along with a large number of his tribesmen.



Leaders of the Al-Mahmoud tribe accused members of the Al-Mahariya tribe of committing massacres against their tribe "Al-Mahmoud" in Mistrah following the attack, confirming that the "Rapid Support" directly targeted civilians, resulting in a large number of casualties among women and children.



For its part, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry considered that proposing any suggestions regarding war and peace does not mean acceptance or approval by the government.



This was in response to statements made by the U.S. President's advisor for African and Middle Eastern affairs, Musaad Boulos, regarding proposals he presented concerning war and peace issues in Sudan.



The Sudanese Foreign Ministry pointed out that any proposals to end the war must take into account the supreme interest, national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan.



It clarified in a statement that the government will not approve any proposals that do not respect national interests, and they will not find their way to implementation. It added that the government rejects any interference in internal affairs or the imposition of visions that contradict the sovereignty and unity of Sudan.



The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, confirmed that the armed forces and the Sudanese people will continue in the battle for dignity until the rebels are defeated and the country is cleansed of them.