قتل 28 شخصاً وأصيب 39 آخرون، بينهم 10 نساء، جراء هجوم لقوات الدعم السريع على منطقة مستريحة بولاية شمال دارفور.
وأفادت شبكة أطباء السودان بأن القصف الصاروخي من قبل «الدعم السريع» على المنطقة تسبب في تدمير المركز الصحي الوحيد وتعرض الطاقم الطبي العامل فيه للاعتداء بجانب اعتقال كادر طبي لا يزال مصيره مجهولاً حتى اللحظة.
وقتل عبدالباسط المحاميد نجل زعيم عشيرة المحاميد موسى هلال، واختطف ابنه الآخر حيدر موسى هلال، في الهجوم الذي شنته قوات الدعم السريع على مستريحة. فيما انسحب موسى هلال من المنطقة رفقة عدد كبير من أبناء عشيرته.
واتهم قادة في عشيرة المحاميد عناصر عشيرة الماهرية بارتكاب مجازر بحق عشيرتهم «المحاميد» في مستريحة عقب الهجوم، مؤكدين استهداف «الدعم السريع» للمدنيين بصورة مباشرة، ما أسفر عن سقوط عدد كبير من الضحايا من النساء والأطفال.
من جانبها، اعتبرت الخارجية السودانية أن طرح أي مقترحات بشأن الحرب والسلام لا يعني قبولها أو الموافقة عليها من الحكومة.
وكانت ترد على تصريحات أدلى بها مستشار الرئيس الأمريكي للشؤون الأفريقية والشرق الأوسط مسعد بولس، بشأن مقترحات قدمها بشأن قضايا الحرب والسلام في السودان.
ولفتت الخارجية السودانية إلى أن أي مقترحات لإنهاء الحرب يجب أن تراعي المصلحة العليا والأمن الوطني والسيادة ووحدة أراضي السودان.
وأوضحت في بيان أن الحكومة لن توافق على أي مقترحات لا تحترم المصالح الوطنية، وأنها لن تجد طريقها للتنفيذ. وأضافت أن الحكومة ترفض أي تدخل في الشؤون الداخلية أو فرض تصورات تتعارض مع سيادة ووحدة السودان.
وكان رئيس مجلس السيادة الانتقالي عبدالفتاح البرهان أكد أن القوات المسلحة والشعب السوداني مستمرون في معركة الكرامة حتى دحر المتمردين وتطهير البلاد منهم.
28 people were killed and 39 others were injured, including 10 women, due to an attack by the Rapid Support Forces on the Mistrah area in North Darfur.
The Sudan Doctors Network reported that the rocket bombardment by the "Rapid Support" on the area led to the destruction of the only health center and the medical staff working there were assaulted, in addition to the arrest of a medical worker whose fate remains unknown to this moment.
Abdul Basit Al-Mahmoud, the son of the leader of the Al-Mahmoud tribe, Musa Hilal, was killed, and his other son, Haidar Musa Hilal, was kidnapped in the attack launched by the Rapid Support Forces on Mistrah. Meanwhile, Musa Hilal withdrew from the area along with a large number of his tribesmen.
Leaders of the Al-Mahmoud tribe accused members of the Al-Mahariya tribe of committing massacres against their tribe "Al-Mahmoud" in Mistrah following the attack, confirming that the "Rapid Support" directly targeted civilians, resulting in a large number of casualties among women and children.
For its part, the Sudanese Foreign Ministry considered that proposing any suggestions regarding war and peace does not mean acceptance or approval by the government.
This was in response to statements made by the U.S. President's advisor for African and Middle Eastern affairs, Musaad Boulos, regarding proposals he presented concerning war and peace issues in Sudan.
The Sudanese Foreign Ministry pointed out that any proposals to end the war must take into account the supreme interest, national security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Sudan.
It clarified in a statement that the government will not approve any proposals that do not respect national interests, and they will not find their way to implementation. It added that the government rejects any interference in internal affairs or the imposition of visions that contradict the sovereignty and unity of Sudan.
The Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, confirmed that the armed forces and the Sudanese people will continue in the battle for dignity until the rebels are defeated and the country is cleansed of them.