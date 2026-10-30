عندما كنت في بداية المرحلة الجامعية، بدأت أسمع وأقرأ عن المهندس زهير فايز، وبدأ يتشكل لدي إعجاب كبير به كرجل أعمال ومعماري مبدع.

ولفت انتباهي، كطالب تسويق، كيف استطاع أن يبني اسمه كبراند سعودي قوي، وأن يجعل من مكتبه الهندسي اسماً يحظى بكل هذا البريق والحضور، في ظل وجود أسماء ومكاتب عالمية عريقة. وكيف استطاع أن يسبق عصره، ويكون له حضور في مشاريع حيوية وأيقونية في المملكة.

مرت السنوات، ويشاء القدر أن أتعرف على ابنه بدر، وتنشأ بيننا علاقة صداقة وأخوة، تجمعنا أحلام وطموحات لتطوير أعمال ومشاريع غير مسبوقة.

ومن بين الأحلام التي طرحتها عليه، فكرة إنتاج فيلم أنيميشن عن الصحابي الجليل بلال بن رباح رضي الله عنه. كنت مؤمناً بأننا بحاجة إلى أعمال من هذا النوع، تكون نواة لمشاريع أكبر، تحكي للعالم قصصنا وتاريخنا وهويتنا، وتقدمها بلغة سينمائية عالمية.

وبعد فترة قصيرة، فاجأني بدر بطلب مقابلة والده وعرض المشروع عليه.

بصراحة، شعرت بفرحة كبيرة لأنني سألتقي بأيقونة معمارية ورجل أعمال بحجم المهندس زهير فايز، لكن هذه الفرحة صاحَبَها شيء من القلق والخوف لسببين:

الأول، أنني أمام قامة كبيرة أنجزت مشاريع معمارية أيقونية، بينما أنا شاب أحمل مشروعاً بسيطاً في حجمه، كبيراً في حلمه.

والثاني، أن مجال عمله بعيد تماماً عن صناعة الأفلام والقصص، فخشيت أن أضيّع وقته، وألا أتمكن من إقناعه، خصوصاً أنني سبق أن عرضت الفكرة على عدد من رجال الأعمال، ولم أوفق في إقناعهم بأننا قادرون على إنتاج هذه القصة بمستوى عالمي، وجودة تضاهي كبرى شركات الإنتاج العالمية.

وجاء موعد اللقاء.

ذهبت لمقابلة المهندس زهير، وبمجرد دخولي مكتبه، شعرت بشيء من الارتباك أمام كم الصور التي تزين جدرانه، ما شاء الله، مع ملوك وأمراء وشخصيات عالمية ومشاهير. وراودني شعور بأنه ربما تفضل باستقبالي مجاملةً لاني صديق ابنه بدر، لا أكثر.

لكن ما حدث بعد أن عرضت عليه المشروع كان مفاجأة بكل المقاييس!

فبدلاً من أن يسألني عن التكلفة والعوائد المالية، أو يطرح الأسئلة التقليدية التي اعتدت سماعها من رجال الأعمال، فوجئت به يناقشني في تفاصيل إنتاج العمل، ويضيف إلى الأفكار، ويبدي ملاحظاته على الرسومات والقصة، ويتحدث عن كيفية بناء سلسلة من المشاريع والامتيازات التجارية (Franchise) انطلاقاً من قصصنا، وكيف يمكن أن نصل بها إلى العالم.

ثم اختتم النقاش بكلمتين لم أنسهما:

«توكلنا على الله».

أصابتني الدهشة، وامتزجت بها فرحة لا توصف.

هل سيتحقق فعلاً حلم فيلم بلال؟ وهل سيدعم هذا الحلم المهندس زهير فايز؟

والحقيقة التي أقولها بكل امتنان: لولا الله، ثم أبو بدر، لما رأى فيلم بلال النور.

لم يكن مجرد شريك في المشروع، بل كان قائداً وموجهاً وأخاً وأباً. ولم يكن دوره مجرد دعم مادي، بل كان رئيس مجلس الإدارة، وأكثر شخص يتابع تفاصيل العمل، ويوجهنا حتى في النواحي الفنية، بملاحظات ورؤية مدهشة.

كان بالفعل نموذجاً لرجل الأعمال المبدع، صاحب الرؤية الذي لا يكتفي بتمويل الأفكار، بل يشارك في صناعتها وتطويرها، ويؤمن بها حتى ترى النور.

كتب الله لي أن أعيش رحلة عمل وإنسانية مع هذا القدوة امتدت قرابة 15 عاماً. وخلالها حضرت معه اجتماعات ولقاءات كثيرة، ورافقته في عدد من الرحلات، وتعلمت منه الكثير.

ومن أكثر العبارات التي كان يرددها أبو بدر، خصوصاً في اجتماعاته مع شركائه عندما يدخل التردد او الخوف في النقاش، بيت شعر لأبي الطيب المتنبي:

وإذا لم يكن من الموتِ بُدٌّ
فمن العارِ أن تموتَ جباناً

كان رحمه الله يمتلك جسارة نادرة، ولا يهاب خوض التجارب الجديدة أو الدخول في مشاريع غير مسبوقة. كان يدخلها بكامل دعمه ووقته وفكره، مؤمناً بأن النجاح يحتاج إلى شجاعة المبادرة، وليس مجرد انتظار الفرص.

ورأيت فيه أيضاً حباً استثنائياً لمكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وحرصاً على تقديم مشاريع تليق بمكانتهما وتاريخهما. فقد عمل على تطوير العديد من المشاريع والأفكار الأيقونية التي تحكي قصص المدينتين وتاريخهما، وتقدم إرثنا الحضاري بأساليب إبداعية ومبهرة، مستخدماً أحدث التقنيات في رواية القصص، بما فيها تقنيات الواقع الافتراضي، التي كان سبّاقاً في توظيفها ضمن مشاريعه.

وأتمنى من أخي بدر وإخوانه أن يكملوا هذه المسيرة، وأن يروا تلك المشاريع والأفكار النور؛ لتكون شاهدة على رؤية رجل سبق عصره، وآمن بأن تاريخنا يستحق أن يُروى للعالم بأفضل صورة ممكنة.

أما على الجانب الإنساني، فقد رأيت وشهدت الكثير، ويمكنني أن أختصر جانباً كبيراً من شخصيته في عبادة واحدة كان حريصاً عليها، قضاء حوائج الناس وجبر خواطرهم.

رأيت ذلك في مواقف كثيرة، بعيداً عن الأضواء، ومن خلال تعامله مع الناس وحرصه على مساعدتهم والوقوف إلى جانبهم.

رحمك الله يا أبا بدر.

شكراً لأنك آمنت بحلم بدأ بفكرة بسيطة، ولأنك لم تكتفِ بأن تكون جزءاً من تحقيقه، بل جعلت منه رحلة تعلمنا فيها الكثير عن الطموح والشجاعة والرؤية والإنسانية.

جبر الله خاطرك الكريم في جنات النعيم، وأسكنك الفردوس الأعلى من الجنة.

أيمن طارق جمال