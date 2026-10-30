When I was at the beginning of my university stage, I started to hear and read about engineer Zuhair Faiz, and I developed a great admiration for him as a businessman and an innovative architect.

As a marketing student, I was struck by how he managed to build his name as a strong Saudi brand, and how he made his engineering office a name that enjoys all this brilliance and presence, despite the existence of prestigious global names and offices. I was amazed at how he was able to be ahead of his time and have a presence in vital and iconic projects in the Kingdom.

Years passed, and fate had it that I got to know his son Badr, and a friendship and brotherhood developed between us, united by dreams and ambitions to develop unprecedented businesses and projects.

Among the dreams I shared with him was the idea of producing an animation film about the great companion Bilal ibn Rabah, may Allah be pleased with him. I believed that we needed works of this kind, which would be the nucleus for larger projects, telling our stories, history, and identity to the world, presented in a global cinematic language.

After a short period, Badr surprised me by asking to meet his father and present the project to him.

Honestly, I felt a great joy at the thought of meeting an architectural icon and a businessman of Zuhair Faiz's stature, but this joy was accompanied by a sense of anxiety and fear for two reasons:

The first was that I was in front of a great figure who had accomplished iconic architectural projects, while I was a young man carrying a project that was simple in size but grand in ambition.

The second was that his field of work was completely unrelated to the film and storytelling industry, so I feared that I would waste his time and that I would not be able to convince him, especially since I had previously presented the idea to several businessmen and had not succeeded in convincing them that we could produce this story at a world-class level, with quality that rivals the largest global production companies.

Then the meeting time arrived.

I went to meet engineer Zuhair, and as soon as I entered his office, I felt a bit of confusion in front of the many pictures adorning his walls, Mashallah, with kings, princes, global figures, and celebrities. I had a feeling that perhaps he was graciously receiving me because I was a friend of his son Badr, nothing more.

But what happened after I presented the project to him was a surprise by all standards!

Instead of asking me about the cost and financial returns, or posing the traditional questions I was used to hearing from businessmen, I was surprised to find him discussing the details of the production, adding to the ideas, providing his observations on the drawings and the story, and talking about how to build a series of projects and franchises based on our stories, and how we could reach the world with them.

He then concluded the discussion with two words I will never forget:

“We put our trust in Allah.”

I was struck with astonishment, mixed with indescribable joy.

Will the dream of the Bilal film really come true? And will this dream be supported by engineer Zuhair Faiz?

The truth I say with all gratitude is: If it weren't for Allah, then Abu Badr, the Bilal film would not have seen the light.

He was not just a partner in the project; he was a leader, a mentor, a brother, and a father. His role was not merely financial support; he was the chairman of the board, the person who followed the details of the work the most, and guided us even in the artistic aspects, with amazing observations and vision.

He was indeed a model of the creative businessman, a visionary who does not settle for financing ideas but participates in their creation and development, believing in them until they see the light.

Allah granted me the opportunity to live a journey of work and humanity with this role model that lasted nearly 15 years. During this time, I attended many meetings and gatherings with him, accompanied him on several trips, and learned a lot from him.

One of the most repeated phrases by Abu Badr, especially in his meetings with his partners when hesitation or fear entered the discussion, was a verse by Abu al-Tayyib al-Mutanabbi:

And if death cannot be avoided

Then it is disgraceful to die a coward

May Allah have mercy on him; he possessed rare courage and was not afraid to embark on new experiences or enter unprecedented projects. He approached them with all his support, time, and thought, believing that success requires the courage to take initiative, not just waiting for opportunities.

I also saw in him an exceptional love for Mecca and Medina, and a commitment to presenting projects worthy of their status and history. He worked on developing many iconic projects and ideas that tell the stories and history of the two cities, presenting our cultural heritage in creative and stunning ways, using the latest technologies in storytelling, including virtual reality techniques, which he was a pioneer in employing within his projects.

I hope that my brother Badr and his brothers continue this journey and see those projects and ideas come to light; to be a testament to the vision of a man who was ahead of his time and believed that our history deserves to be told to the world in the best possible way.

On the human side, I saw and witnessed a lot, and I can summarize a large part of his personality in one act he was keen on: fulfilling people's needs and mending their hearts.

I saw this in many situations, away from the spotlight, through his dealings with people and his eagerness to help them and stand by them.

May Allah have mercy on you, Abu Badr.

Thank you for believing in a dream that started with a simple idea, and for not settling for being part of its realization, but for making it a journey that taught us a lot about ambition, courage, vision, and humanity.

May Allah grant you a noble reward in the gardens of bliss, and may He place you in the highest paradise.

Ayman Tarek Jamal