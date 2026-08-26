The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, during his meeting with the heads of commercial courts, confirmed that the upcoming phase in the development of commercial justice focuses on deepening institutional maturity and judicial quality, building on the achievements made, which will reflect on the quality of outputs, clarity of procedures, and improving the beneficiaries' experience.

The Minister of Justice pointed to the unlimited support that the judicial facility receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the follow-up of the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, emphasizing the importance of continuing development and enhancing integration in judicial work.

Al-Samaani explained the importance of utilizing data and indicators to identify opportunities for improvement, which enhances the quality of judicial output, the speed of resolution, the clarity of procedures, and the consistency of practices, affirming the responsibility of the heads of courts for the quality of court performance, and the importance of continuous training and qualification, as well as the accumulation of judicial knowledge.

Al-Samaani stressed the importance of viewing the case journey from the beneficiary's perspective, and benefiting from their observations and the outcomes of complaints in developing procedures and monitoring recurring issues to address them.

Regarding the future of judicial work, he emphasized the importance of expanding the use of artificial intelligence to contribute to improving quality, accelerating procedures, anticipating points of failure, and redesigning the case journey, leading to a more efficient and high-quality judicial process and a better experience for the beneficiary.