أكد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني، خلال لقائه رؤساء المحاكم التجارية، أن المرحلة القادمة في تطوير القضاء التجاري تركز على تعميق النضج المؤسسي والجودة القضائية، والبناء على ما تحقق من منجزات، بما ينعكس على جودة المخرجات، ووضوح الإجراءات، وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين.

وأشار وزير العدل إلى ما يحظى به المرفق العدلي من دعم غير محدود من خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ومتابعة ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مؤكداً أهمية مواصلة التطوير وتعزيز التكامل في العمل القضائي.

وأوضح الصمعاني أهمية الاستفادة من البيانات والمؤشرات في تحديد فرص التحسين، بما يعزز جودة المخرج القضائي، وسرعة الفصل، ووضوح الإجراءات واتساق الممارسات، مؤكداً مسؤولية رؤساء المحاكم عن جودة أداء المحكمة، وأهمية التدريب والتأهيل المستمر وتراكم المعرفة القضائية.

وشدد الصمعاني على أهمية النظر إلى رحلة القضية من منظور المستفيد، والاستفادة من ملاحظاته ومخرجات الشكاوى في تطوير الإجراءات ورصد الإشكالات المتكررة ومعالجتها.

وفي ما يتعلق بمستقبل العمل القضائي، أكد أهمية التوسع في توظيف الذكاء الاصطناعي بما يسهم في رفع الجودة، وتسريع الإجراءات، واستباق مواطن التعثر، وإعادة تصميم رحلة القضية، وصولاً إلى عمل قضائي أكثر كفاءة وجودة وتجربة أفضل للمستفيد.